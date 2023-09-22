It’s about more than music for Alana Haim

By Ed Condran The Spokesman-Review

One of the highlights of Taylor Swift’s sold-out Seattle shows at Lumen Field in July was a rendition of “No Body, No Crime,” a catchy track from the superstar’s “Evermore” album.

Haim, which played on the track, performed with Swift after opening the show.

Swift is a huge Haim fan and supporter, who has tabbed the trio of sisters as support for a number of her stadium tours. Haim has a knack for writing catchy tunes. “The Wire” and “Forever” are bolstered by big hooks. Both cuts are from the sister act’s underrated debut album, “Days Are Gone.”

Haim scores points for not just being masters of their instruments but for delivering unabashed pop songs. It’s obvious that Fleetwood Mac and Shania Twain are huge influences. Danielle, Este and Alana Haim are not only terrific vocalists, but they’re so versatile.

Alana Haim, 31, is the most surprising of the Haim family considering her turn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film, the exceptional coming of age flick, “Licorice Pizza,” which was released in 2021. Alana Haim, who never acted, save Haim videos, impresses throughout the movie.

Haim portrays an older woman who attracts the attention of a 15-year-old boy, perfectly played by Cooper Hoffman, son of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Haim’s surprising performance by an acting neophyte is reminiscent of Art Garfunkel’s screen debut in “Carnal Knowledge.” Garfunkel was terrific while acting with such heavyweights as Jack Nicholson and Candace Bergen.

It’s fascinating how great Haim is throughout “Licorice Pizza,” considering her lack of experience. Haim displayed a gift for comedy and drama throughout the film. Haim, who was nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Actress, stole scenes from such icons as Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper and Tom Waits.

Then there were the “Licorice Pizza” scenes with her family. Danielle and Este play her sisters. Her parents were portrayed by her real life mom and dad, Mordechai and Donna Haim. The kicker was that Anderson’s elementary art school teacher was Donna Haim.

“Licorice Pizza” is a warm and surprising film that is buoyed by Alana Haim’s performance. Will there be more acting gigs for Alana Haim? We’ll see after the strike. Let’s hope Haim will be in front of a camera on a soundstage. But if not, there’s always her day job, which is often a night gig, performing with her sisters in Haim. The trio is due for a new album. Perhaps between projects, Alana Haim will work again with Anderson, who enjoys tapping the same actors for his adventurous productions.