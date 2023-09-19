Snakes in the house? Raze it. Texas town provides some residents with new homes

By Haeven Gibbons Dallas Morning News

DALLAS – Zeta White had just finished painting the walls in her front room late one evening before settling in to watch an episode of Family Feud. Yellow plastic tarp, which she used to keep tidy while painting, sat on the floor in her bedroom within eye’s view. As the episode came to a close, she got up to change the channel when she saw the yellow plastic move.

“I stopped to see if that’s what I really saw,” White said. And that’s when it came into view.

The 3-foot-long, skinny brown snake slithered to the other side of the bedroom. It had come in through the duct tape covering one of several holes in the floor near the base board.

“I was startled,” said White, who did what she said anybody in their right mind would do.

“I ran,” out the door and to her car. She circled the block of the pitch-black neighborhood, but no one was awake to help. Upon returning home, she prayed.

“Lord, I’m going back in there. Please be with me because I need to call Cookie.”

Evading the snake, she reached her landline and dialed.

“Is it OK if I come over?,” she asked her sister at the other end of the line. At Cookie’s, White shook over a cup of coffee as she told her sister what happened. She stayed with her niece, down the hall from Cookie’s apartment, that night but needed to find a long-term solution.

This wasn’t the only snake she would see, and, later, rats would come too. She knew she couldn’t keep sleeping in the small, two-bedroom home with the red door that she inherited from her great aunt Georgia Doty and moved into in 1995. She did what she could to fix small things, but it was always hard to keep up. Yet, this was home. White grew up in McKinney, Texas, and had no plans to leave. People would ask, “Why don’t you sell that old place and get something else?”

Her answer was always the same.

“This is where I want to stay because family was around here and they’re all gone, and this is where I felt comfortable,” White, 77, said. “I was there because I felt like family was around me. This is where I was brought up.”

So, that May when the rain brought out the snakes and White went running, she turned to the city for help.

McKinney’s Housing Rehabilitation program helps eligible homeowners with anything from emergency repairs like HVAC and plumbing to small repairs and major home rehabilitation. If an individual’s home is beyond repair, the city can tear it down and complete a full reconstruct, allowing people to remain in the city in a home they can afford. The program is funded by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), awarded to the city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“It’s so hard to find affordable housing, so we want our homeowners that are in housing for them to be able to stay where they’re at, and be able to continue to afford that housing,” said Cristel Todd, affordable housing administrator with the city.

The program assists low to moderate income homeowners. Currently, for a household of one, the maximum income amount to qualify is $57,750, where for a household of four, the maximum income amount is $82,500. For homeowners to qualify, the home must be in McKinney, the property’s title must be in the applicant’s name and the property must be their primary residence for at least one year. Also, mortgage payments must be current and property taxes and other debts to the city must be current, among other requirements.

White qualified for the program, and when the city sent an inspector to her house to assess needed repairs, she was told she was eligible for a full reconstruct.

“You have 50 holes in the house where if a snake can get its head in, it can get in,” White said the inspector told her.

Construction started in the summer of 2022 and took about six and a half months. White stayed at the Samaritan Inn, a nonprofit, holistic program helping people experiencing homelessness in North Texas, as she couldn’t stay with her sister who lives in senior housing and she didn’t have other family in McKinney. She moved into her three-bedroom, two-bath home last December.

Program rollout





The program has done six full reconstructs with one reconstruct in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and three reconstructs in 2022, including White’s home, which cost $249,000 in program dollars. The Housing Services Division typically does one full reconstruct in a fiscal year, which runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. However, this past fiscal year saw three reconstructs as the city played catch-up from a COVID backlog.

All reconstructs have been in the 75069 zip code, mostly covering East McKinney where median incomes lag behind the rest of the city. The median household income in East McKinney is $42,036, less than half of the city’s median of $90,272, according to the East McKinney Neighborhood Preservation study. And median home values are less in the 75069 sitting at $176,400 compared to the city’s overall median value of owner occupied housing units at $349,600.

Further, the majority of East McKinney residents live in single-family housing units which are older than citywide housing. In the city overall, 66% of homes were built after 1999, yet only 24% of East McKinney housing units are this new. The majority of housing units in the neighborhoods were built prior to 1980, according to the preservation study.

Like White, Tammy McKinney, 61, got a new home last December for $255,000 in program dollars. Her East McKinney three-bed, two-bath house that she had inherited from her mother and had lived in since she was 8-years-old was beyond repair. The roof in her bathroom had caved in from an ice storm, and a trash bag covered the opening. A faulty foundation caused cracks to form in the floors and walls, and when it rained, McKinney had to find buckets to collect water trickling in from overhead.

“I was so happy I didn’t know what to do,” said McKinney when she got the news that she qualified for a full reconstruct. “I had nowhere to go and no one to turn to. I didn’t want to move because my mother left it to me. It had a lot of memories, but it was time to move on.”

While all reconstructs and the majority of rehabilitation projects have been done in the 75069 zip code, other homeowners in the 75070, 75071 and 75072 zip codes have received help as well, especially seniors living on fixed incomes.

The program started two decades ago, and has rolled out 103 projects over the past 10 years totaling about $2.8 million in reconstructs and repairs. The budget fluctuates each year with the lowest amount in the past 10 years being allocated in fiscal year 2015 at $133,754 and the highest amount allocated this past fiscal year at $731,101. Each year, HUD determines how much the CDBG grant will be. The Housing Services Division then allocates a percentage of the funds to the rehab and reconstruction program.

The budget this fiscal year is about $625,000. As construction prices have risen, the cost to build homes rose from about $130,000 in 2018 to $250,000 today, Todd said. Four homes are currently on the waitlist for a full reconstruct – the city evaluates which homes have the most need to decide what order to reconstruct them. Todd said if the department decides to do more than the one reconstruct this fiscal year, they will likely apply for HOME funding.

A place to call home





White cooks chicken, cornbread, cream potatoes, greens and chili in her new kitchen. It’s her favorite room. In the mornings, she sits on her front porch – like she’s always done – and drinks her coffee and prays.

Kids walking to the school bus stop in the morning refer to her as “The old lady who sits on the porch.” She’s proud of it, and lectures them as they walk past about minding their manners.

“They gave me a porch for a palace out here,” White said. “I’m safe. I can go to sleep at night and there’s nothing crawling… It’s a blessing from the Lord. I’m home. I’m more than happy, I’m more than grateful. Thank you is not enough.”

Homeowners like White and McKinney get to pick the color of their home, the floors, the cabinets among other things, and they do not have to pay for reconstruction costs. The city puts a lien on the homes for anywhere from 5 to 15 years if more than $15,000 was spent to either fix or reconstruct it. This ensures that people will stay in their homes, as selling the home after a reconstruction would drive up home values and defeat the affordability part of the program. If someone does sell during the lien period, they would owe a pro-rated amount back depending on what year they fall within the lien period.

Tammy McKinney kicks her feet up in her new living room on her oversized, tan chair and reads her bible and watches TV.

“This is the nicest house I’ve ever owned,” she said. “If it rains I don’t have to get buckets. It’s like a safe haven for me. On the same land that my mother willed to me. I would be in an apartment today if it weren’t for this program because I had nowhere to go.”