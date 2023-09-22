Woman dies after vehicle hits tree, rolls on top of her on South Hill

A woman died when a vehicle hit a tree and rolled on top of her Friday afternoon in the Rockwood Neighborhood on Spokane’s South Hill.

Initial information indicated the driver was on foot trying to retrieve a vehicle that was rolling downhill at about 2:45 p.m. in the 900 block of East Overbluff Road, according to a Spokane police news release. Police said she tried to re-enter the driver’s seat when the vehicle hit a tree and rolled over.

Police’s Major Crimes collision team responded to the scene to investigate.

Overbluff Road, from Syringa Road to Rockwood Boulevard, was closed for several hours. A white vehicle was on its side in the street as police investigated.

The woman’s identity will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.