Bobby Morgan, former major-league player and Spokane Indian, dies at 96

By Jim Price For The Spokesman-Review

Bobby Morgan, a former major-league player who was the oldest known former member of the Spokane Indians, died recently in his hometown of Oklahoma City.

Third baseman for the 1947 Indians, Morgan was 96, four weeks short of his birthday. News of his death was delayed by his family, according to the Daily Oklahoman. That Indians team was the most successful that failed to win the pennant.

The Brooklyn Dodgers, who had loaned the Indians a pair of players following Spokane’s terrible 1946 bus wreck, provided more than dozen more in 1947. A handful played in the major leagues. In a thrilling finish to the Western International League season, Vancouver finished one percentage point ahead of Spokane and only five ahead of Bremerton.

Following two years of military service, Morgan batted .293 with 32 doubles.

He led the league with 18 triples and hit six home runs. He scored 116 runs and drove in 102. Morgan and four teammates made the All-WIL team.

Morgan spent the next two seasons at Triple-A Montreal and joined the Dodgers in 1950. Only a handful of Brooklyn players remain.

In 671 big-league games with Brooklyn, the Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals, Morgan batted .233 and excelled on defense at second base, third and shortstop. All told, he played 19 years, finishing as player-manager for Miami of the Florida State League.

Morgan’s death leaves former right-handed pitcher Roman “Ray” Semproch as the oldest known ex-Indians player. Sent to Spokane for the 1960 Pacific Coast League season, the lifelong Cleveland resident posted an 11-2 record before he was sold to the Detroit Tigers. Semproch, who will turn 93 on Jan. 7, played part of four seasons in the majors.