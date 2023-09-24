Fresh off win over OSU, Washington State jumps to No. 16 in new AP poll

PULLMAN — Washington State’s charmed season marches on.

The Cougars used their 38-35 win over Oregon State on Saturday to climb five spots to No. 16 in this week’s AP poll, which released on Sunday morning. It’s their highest AP ranking since checking in at No. 10 to end the 2018 season.

In the poll, WSU (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) received one vote at high as No. 10. The Cougs’ lowest votes came at No. 19, where four voters slotted them.

It’s also the third straight week being ranked for Washington State, which started the year unranked. Within two weeks, after the Cougs knocked off Wisconsin, they jumped to No. 23. They rose to No. 21 after beating Northern Colorado last week.

WSU is now one of six Pac-12 teams in this week’s top 25, joining Washington (No. 7), USC (No. 8), Oregon (No. 9), Utah (No. 10) and Oregon State (No. 19).

Washington State, which now owns two wins over ranked teams this season, gets a bye week this Saturday before hitting the road to take on UCLA on Oct. 7.