Hayden Paupanekis scores twice, Spokane Chiefs drop Everett 4-1

From staff reports

EVERETT – Hayden Paupanekis scored two goals and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Everett Silvertips 4-1 in a Western Hockey League game at Angel of the Winds Arena on Sunday.

Spokane (2-0-0-0) scored three goals in a minute and a half in the third period to take a commanding lead.

The Chiefs were the beneficiaries of three power plays in the first period but could not convert and the first stanza ended scoreless. They broke the scoreless tie 4 minutes, 2 seconds into the second period on a power play goal by 16-year-old rookie Paupanekis, his first career WHL goal, assisted by Berkly Catton and Brayden Crampton.

The floodgates opened in the third period. Catton netted his second of the season 6 1/2 minutes in off a rebound from Chase Bertholet, and 15-year-old Mathis Preston scored an unassisted goal 35 seconds later on a goal-mouth scramble in his WHL debut.

Preston and Brody Gillespie are with the team as affiliated players and eligible to play up to five games while Ty Cheveldayoff and Saige Weinstein are attending NHL camps this week.

Paupanekis scored his second of the night on a tip of Crampton’s power-play shot a minute later to cap the scoring flurry.

Everett (1-1-0-0) broke up Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan’s shutout bid a few minutes later, with Tarin Smith notching his first of the campaign.

Cowan made 36 saves on 37 shots in his first game of the season.