Little known about 49-year-old who died in Oregon Road fire

Little is publicly known about Alex Brown, 49, the only person to die in the Oregon Road fire that devastated the Elk area last month.

Brown died on Aug. 20, two days after the fire started. His cause of death was thermal inhalation injuries, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Brown’s manner of death is listed as accidental.

There has not been a publicly announced memorial service for Brown, and efforts to reach and locate members of his family have been unsuccessful.

Brown’s neighbors either declined to speak with The Spokesman-Review or did not respond to inquiries.

Anyone who knew Brown and would like to share memories can contact writer Emma Epperly at emmae@spokesman.com or via phone at (509) 459-5122.