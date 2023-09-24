NFL Locals: Gardner Minshew steps out, then steps up as Colts beat Ravens in OT

By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Usually when Justin Tucker attempts a field goal with the game on the line the ball goes through the uprights.

The Baltimore Ravens set up Tucker with a 61-yard attempt at the end of regulation – it fell short – and Gardner Minshew (WSU) took advantage, guiding the Indianapolis Colts to a 22-19 overtime win on Sunday in Baltimore.

Minshew completed 27 of 44 attempts for 227 yards and a touchdown, but more importantly did not commit a turnover as Indianapolis improved to 2-1 – and 2-0 since Minshew took over for Anthony Richardson last week.

Minshew’s day didn’t go without a gaffe. He stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety to put the Colts down 19-16 with 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Indianapolis defense forced a three-and-out and Minshew bounced back with four straight completions to move 33 yards into field -goal range.

Gardner Minshew just went FULL ORLOVSKY and you never go full Orlovsky. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wTELw6PeCT — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 24, 2023

In overtime, each team had two possessions before the Ravens (2-1) turned the ball over on downs. Zack Moss took four carries to set up Matt Gay’s 53-yard winning field goal.

“We kept going and kept expecting to win,” Minshew said. “That’s the thing about this team, just always believing we have a chance.”

Minshew and the Colts took the field as 71/2-point underdogs on the road at M&T Bank Stadium.

Indianapolis defensive end Samson Ebukam (EWU) had four tackles (two for loss) and a sack.

Richardson missed the game with a concussion he sustained in Week 2. He is questionable for next week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

• River Cracraft (WSU) had a small part in one of the best offensive efforts in NFL history.

The Miami Dolphins set a record with 726 yards in a blowout 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The crowd was chanting, “three more points,” when the Dolphins (3-0) had the ball in Broncos (0-3) territory with less than a minute left. Miami coach Mike McDaniel opted to take a knee instead of a field goal attempt that could have broken the NFL record for points scored (72).

Cracraft had one reception for 13 yards – one of seven Dolphins with a reception.

• The Arizona Cardinals and Jalen Thompson (WSU) came away with the most surprising upset of the day.

Thompson had eight tackles (five solo) and Arizona never trailed, beating the Dallas Cowboys 28-16 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Cardinals (1-2) scored on all five possessions in the first half to take a 21-10 lead. The Cowboys (2-1) were favored by 11 points.

• Kendrick Bourne (EWU) caught four receptions for 46 yards to help the New England Patriots (1-2) hold on for a 15-10 win over the host New York Jets (1-2) at MetLife Stadium.

• Kaden Elliss (Idaho) was second on the team with 10 tackles (five solo, one for loss) for the visiting Atlanta Falcons (2-1) in a 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions (2-1) at Ford Field.

• Jaylen Watson (WSU) had one tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) in a 41-10 rout of the visiting Chicago Bears (0-3) at Arrowhead Stadium.