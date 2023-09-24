This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Holly,” Stephen King (Scribner)

2. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Vince Flynn: Code Red,” Kyle Mills (Atria)

4. “Fall of Ruin and Wrath,” Jennifer L. Armentrout (Bramble)

5. “Tom Lake: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. “Payback in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

7. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “The Vaster Wilds: A Novel,” Lauren Groff (Riverhead)

9. “Stitch and the Samurai: The Complete Collection,” Hiroto Wada (Disney Manga)

10. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

Nonfiction

1. “Elon Musk,” Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier,” Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey (Portfolio)

3. “Counting the Cost,” Jill Duggar with Derick Dillard and Craig Borlase (Gallery)

4. “The Art of Home: A Designer Guide to Creating an Elevated Yet Approachable Home,” Shea McGee (Harper Horizon)

5. “The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope,” José Andrés (Clarkson Potter)

6. “XOXO, Cody: An Opinionated Homosexual’s Guide to Self-Love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness,” Cody Rigsby (Ballantine)

7. “The Gift of Failure: (And I’ll Rethink the Title If This Book Fails!),” Dan Bongino (Liberatio Protocol)

8. “Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook,” Gator (Guilbeau Insight Editions)

9. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)

10. “The Josiah Manifesto: The Ancient Mystery & Guide for the End Times,” Johnathan Chan (Frontline)