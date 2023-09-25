Bonds resume sell-off as hawkish Fed talk sinks in

By Denitsa Tsekova,Cecile Gutscher and Cristin Flanagan Bloomberg

Government bonds and stocks fell as traders speculated central banks will keep interest rates elevated to quell inflation. The dollar hit its highest level since March as investors sought safety.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 pointed to extended losses as traders returned to their desks following the worst weekly sell-off on Wall Street since March.

The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield climbed nine basis points to a high of 4.5212%, a level last seen in 2007.

Bloomberg’s Dollar Spot Index rose to the highest since March, approaching a year-to-date high.

After the salvo of central bank decisions last week, traders are increasingly concerned that rising oil prices risk fanning inflation, which will make it difficult for policymakers to reduce rates anytime soon.

Hedge funds boosted exposure to oil on bets tightening supplies will stoke demand.

Fed Bank of Chicago head Austan Goolsbee said it’s still possible for the U.S. to avoid a recession.

“I’ve been calling that the golden path and I think it’s possible, but there are a lot of risks and the path is long and winding,” he said in a CNBC interview.

Two Fed officials last week said at least one more rate increase is possible and that borrowing costs may need to stay higher for longer for the central bank to ease inflation back to its 2% target.

While Boston Fed President Susan Collins said further tightening “is certainly not off the table,” Governor Michelle Bowman signaled that more than one increase will probably be required.

Surging oil prices and a massive fiscal deficit are spurring losses in government debt, sending Treasury yields across the maturity curve to the highest levels in more than a decade.

The Treasury 10-year yield may rise to 4.75% before softer risk sentiment and tighter financial conditions push it lower into year-end, according to strategists at Bank of America.

Meanwhile, fresh signs of concern for China’s property developers were highlighted by China Evergrande Group’s decision to cancel a creditor meeting, adding to fears about its debt pile.

That’s compounding concern that global growth will stall as the economic engine of China sputters.

In premarket trading, Warner Bros Discovery climbed about 1%, leading film and TV producers higher, after striking Hollywood screenwriters reached a tentative new labor agreement.

By contrast, Foot Locker and Nike were poised for a lower open as Jefferies analysts downgraded the stocks over looming consumer headwinds.