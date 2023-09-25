Branden Durst, the embattled North Idaho superintendent, says he’ll step down

Branden Durst, the embattled superintendent of the West Bonner County School District, plans to step down.

In a statement shared Monday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Durst said he’s seeking “an amicable and fair exit” from his job.

“I am fully aware of the challenges and sentiments that have surrounded my brief tenure,” he wrote. “I faced a situation marked by its relentless obstacles thrown my way by those who wished to see me fail, including the Idaho State Board of Education and the Superintendent of Public Instruction.”

The West Bonner County School District’s Board of Trustees hired Durst in June, following a 3-2 vote. The decision caused community backlash because Durst is a controversial Republican politician who had never worked in a K-12 school.

District residents were so incensed by Durst’s appointment that they started campaigning to recall Keith Rutledge and Susan Brown, the two school board members who led the effort to hire him. Voters in August overwhelmingly decided to remove Rutledge and Brown from office.

With Rutledge and Brown gone, it appeared likely that Durst’s days as superintendent were numbered. Two of the remaining three board members, Margaret Hall and Carlyn Barton, had opposed his hiring and argued he was unqualified to lead the district.

Compounding Durst’s woes, the state Board of Education this month rejected his application for an emergency certification. Durst needed the certificate because he doesn’t meet Idaho’s qualifications to serve as superintendent.

While the school board could keep Durst even without a certification, doing so would come with significant financial and legal consequences.

The state wasn’t going to pay Durst’s more than $100,000 salary. Plus, the board likely would be sued if it tried to retain an unqualified superintendent.

Board of Education Executive Director Matt Freeman told the school board in an Aug. 16 letter that employing uncertified teachers, supervisors, and administrators is illegal under state law. Therefore, the school board would have been breaking Idaho code, and opening itself up to lawsuits, if it held onto Durst.

Durst declined to comment.

“Throughout my short tenure, I remained cognizant of the fact that not everyone in the community welcome my hiring, and there were those who hoped to see me fail and did everything in their power to try to make that so, even if it meant hurting the very students they claimed to support,” he wrote in Monday’s statement.

“I was undeterred by the naysayers and their negativity only strengthened my resolve to do what needed to be done to put this district on a path towards success.”

This story will be updated.