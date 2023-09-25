Spokane driver suspected of vehicular manslaughter, DUI in deadly I-90 crash near Medical Lake

A woman was killed in a crash near the Medical Lake exit on Interstate 90 Sunday night that sent three others to the hospital.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Redding, California, residents Jessica Wright, 32, and Elizabeth Stewart, 23, were driving eastbound on the highway with two children, ages 2 and 4, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

WSP said a 2002 Honda Accord swerved from the next lane and hit the rear of Stewart’s 2014 Kia. This rolled the Kia across the highway, where it came to a stop on its side just off Westbow Road, WSP said. The Honda came to a rest in the median of I-90. Wright died at the scene.

Phillip Garcia, a 23-year-old from Spokane, was identified as the driver of the Honda. He was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, WSP said. Garcia was booked into the Spokane County Jail with no bond, records show.

Stewart was injured in the crash and taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, WSP said. The children were uninjured but also taken to Sacred Heart.