iPhone 15 deliveries delayed

Apple’s basic iPhone 15 model is taking almost twice as long for deliveries this year than its predecessor, signaling high demand for the company’s latest handsets.

Buyers in the U.S. need to wait for 10 days to receive the basic model, up from six days for the previous generation device launched last year, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

At the other end of the spectrum, Apple’s top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max increased preorder waiting times to a record, the researchers found.

Significant upgrades to both models drove renewed demand, though some of it came at the cost of Apple’s other options, the 15 Plus and 15 Pro, which both saw diminished wait times.

In China, Apple’s biggest overseas market, wait times for the basic version quadrupled from last year, Counterpoint said.

Stocks higher

amid bond selloff

Government bonds fell while stocks ended the day higher as traders speculated central banks will keep interest rates elevated to quell inflation.

A gauge of dollar strength hit its highest level this year.

A bond sell-off extended into a fourth week as the U.S. Treasury 10-year yield climbed 11 basis points above 4.54%, a level last seen in 2007.

Bloomberg’s Dollar Spot Index rose for a fourth day, reaching the highest since December.

The S&P 500 snapped a four-day slide, rising 0.4% as traders returned to their desks following the worst weekly sell-off on Wall Street since March.

From wire reports