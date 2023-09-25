Locally: Washington State freshman goalie Liya Brooks joins Jamaica for Olympic qualifiers

From staff and news services

Washington State freshman goalkeeper Liya Brooks was called up to the Jamaican Women’s Senior National Team for a pair of upcoming Olympic qualifying matches against Canada.

Brooks’ selection marks her third call up to the senior team, after she joined the Reggae Girlz at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer.

Jamaica will face Canada in a two-leg playoff series with the winner qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Canada won the first leg 2-0 in Kingston, Jamaica, last Friday. The second leg takes place today (Sept. 26) in Toronto. The team with the greater aggregate goal total will clinch the second Olympic spot out of the CONCACAF region.

Brooks, from Eugene, Oregon, became an established member of the Jamaican youth system over the past two years. She recently competed in the U-20 CONCACAF Championships, after going undefeated with three clean sheets in the qualifying competition last fall.

Golf

Austin Hurt of Wing Point G&CC won the PNW PGA Professional Championship by one stroke over Brandon Drake of CDA National Reserve at Tumble Creek Club in Cle Elum, Washington.

Hurt shot a third-round 69 (3-under par) to finish the event at 4-under par. Drake finished at -3 and Corey Prugh, the second-round leader, was among four players tied for third at -2. Russell Grove, golf coach at North Idaho College, finished tied for seventh at even par.

Prugh, golf coach at Community Colleges of Spokane, is a three-time winner of the event (2016, 2019, 2020).

In addition to Hurt and Drake, Derek Berg of PNW Golf Academy, Prugh, Scott Erdmann of Oswego Lake CC, Liam Kendregan and Jeff Coston all earned spots to advance to the PGA Professionals National Championship next spring. In addition to the top 7, Colin Inglis, Grove and Chip Sullivan already have spots based on past performance.

The PNW PGA Professional Championship took place Sept. 19-21.