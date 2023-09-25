Prep roundup: Ella Bendele leads Central Valley softball; Teryn Gardner scores hat trick for Mead girls soccer
From staff reports
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.
Slowpitch softball
GSL
Central Valley 16, Cheney 4: Ella Bendele had two hits, a double and a triple, and the Bears (7-5, 3-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-8, 1-5). Mia Ashcroft had three hits and two RBIs for Cheney.
University 8, Ferris 4: Anaya Nitchske had three hits and two RBIs and the visiting Titans (10-1, 5-0) beat the Saxons (4-5, 2-3). Katelin Teel and Cadence Hyndman each hit a home run for Ferris.
Mt. Spokane 6, Lewis and Clark 4: Addi Jay went 3 for 4 and the Wildcats (10-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Tigers (4-5, 2-3). Grace Gehn led LC with two hits, including a triple.
Mead 22, East Valley 2: Campbell Brose went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and the Panthers (9-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Knights (3-6, 2-4). Jaycee Coffield added three hits for East Valley, including two triples.
Shadle Park 5, Gonzaga Prep 4: Madi Keon, Courtney Brown and Laniya Mawdsley had two hits apiece and the Highlanders (5-4, 3-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (3-6, 2-3). Zoe Rastall led G-Prep with two hits, including a double.
Rogers 17, North Central 5: Haley Bernard went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and the Pirates (3-7, 2-4) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-9, 0-6).
Girls Soccer
GSL 4A/3A
Ridgeline 6, Lewis and Clark 1: Preslie Young and Quinn Mueller each scored two goals apiece and the visiting Falcons (5-2, 2-1) beat the Tigers (4-2, 2-1).
Mt. Spokane 8, North Central 1: Breanna Caul scored two goals and the Wildcats (5-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-5, 0-3).
Mead 4, Central Valley 1: Teryn Gardner scored three goals and the visiting Panthers (4-5, 1-2) beat the Bears (0-7, 0-3).
University 2, Ferris 1: Chloe Ahumada scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute and the Titans (6-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Saxons (5-4, 1-2). Carsyn Gildehaus scored U-Hi’s first goal in the 48th minute.
Gonzaga Prep 5, Cheney 1: Ava Felice and Jennah Wanner scored two goals apiece and the Bullpups (6-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-4, 1-2).
Nonleague
Northwest Christian 1, Deer Park 0: Addy Fazio scored the lone goal and the Crusaders (6-0-1) beat the visiting Stags (3-4).
Volleyball
Nonleague
West Valley 3, Medical Lake 0: Hailey Colyar had 12 kills and the visiting Eagles (2-3) swept the Cardinals (2-6).
Cross country
Mountain West Classic: Logan Hofstee of East Valley won her second straight title at the 90-team event in Missoula at the University Golf Course on Saturday. Hofstee ran the 5,000-meter race in 17:44.8, breaking her own course record.
Raegan Borg of Mead placed second in 18:39.0 and Katie Lubbe of Lewis and Clark was 14th at 19:31.4. Ferris was the top local team in 7th place, Lewis and Clark finished ninth and Mead was 11th.
Mt. Spokane’s Kade Brownell finished second in the boys race at 15:30.4. Teammate Parker Westerman was 15th in 16:10.1.