U.S. Marshal’s Service offers $10,000 reward for information on Okanogan County man accused of killing elderly couple

The United States Marshal’s Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the 27-year-old man accused of killing an elderly Okanogan couple last year.

An arrest warrant for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of bodies was issued last year for Dylan J. Harrington, according to an Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Dave Covey, 80, and Geralyn Covey, 66, were found dead on their Chesaw Property on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ten days later, investigators named Harrington as their suspect.

The Marshal’s Service-led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force announced the reward Sunday.

“Dylan Harrington is accused of a most heinous crime which demonstrates a clear disregard for human life,” Craig E. Thayer, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington, said in a news release. “We will continue to work with our partners at the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and use every resource at our disposal to find him and bring him to justice.”

Harrington was identified as a suspect after Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies discovered he had likely been squatting nearby and stealing supplies from the Coveys.

Debbie Springer, daughter of Dave Covey and stepdaughter of Geralyn Covey, said last year it’s “a little unbelievable” finally knowing the name and face of the person who deputies say killed her family members.

“Definitely gives us some hope that we’re on the right track,” Springer said.

She said she doesn’t know Harrington.

Harrington is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes weighing about 145 pounds and standing 5 feet 9 inches tall. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about Harrington can contact the U.S. Marshals Service Tip line at (866) 865-8477 or submit a tip online via the USMS Tips App.