Washington State’s road tilt with UCLA gets TV designation, kickoff time

PULLMAN — Washington State may be on a bye this week, but now it knows some details about its next game.

No. 16 WSU’s Oct. 7 road matchup with UCLA will kick off at noon on the Pac-12 Network, the conference announced on Monday morning.

It’ll be the second game on the Pac-12 Network for the Cougars, who also played on the service when they beat Northern Colorado on Sept. 16.

Both WSU and UCLA will enter well-rested — the Bruins are also off this Saturday — but they’ll be coming off different results. On Saturday, UCLA fell to No. 10 Utah in a 14-7 road setback. The Cougars knocked off No. 14 Oregon State in a 38-35 thriller, earning their second ranked win in three weeks.

That helped WSU climb to No. 16 in this week’s AP poll, the Cougars’ highest AP ranking since rising to No. 10 to end the 2018 season.

UCLA appeared at No. 24 in Week 3 and at No. 22 in Week 4, but thanks to its loss to Utah this weekend, the Bruins dropped out of this week’s poll. They received 28 votes, good for an unofficial No. 30 ranking.

This will be the teams’ first meeting since 2019, when UCLA stunned the Cougars with a 67-63 comeback win in Pullman, and their first clash in Los Angeles since 2015, when WSU earned a 31-27 win.