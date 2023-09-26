40-year-old woman crashed bicycle, died from blunt force injuries in downtown Spokane

A 40-year-old woman who died last month on a downtown Spokane street suffered blunt force injuries from a bicycle crash, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office and Spokane police.

Catharine Allen was riding her bicycle and fell off Aug. 16 near Riverside Avenue and Madison Street, Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.

Allen’s death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Humphreys said medics treated the woman, but she died at the scene.