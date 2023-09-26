Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

32nd Annual Artistry in Wood Show – Juried show of regional wood carvings and an exhibition of woodturning, including woodturning demonstrations, carving demonstrations and classes, free advice, an exciting raffle and silent auction of fine tools, beautiful exotic woods, books, artworks, and more. Sunday, Noon-4 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 444-5300.

Fall Festival at New Leaf Nursery – Over 35 local artisans, featuring glass artists, wood and textile artists, jewelry makers, wire artists, crafted leather goods, soaps, lotions and floral artists. Great food, good beer and wine, lots of sweet treats, pony rides, and pumpkin patch. Friday-Sunday, Noon-4 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. Free. (208) 762-4825.

45th Annual Fall Home Idea Show – The Home Idea Show tops off the Home Improvement season as Spokane’s final major consumer home show focusing on building, renovation, landscaping, design and decor. Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $12.

Coeur d’Alene Flea Market – Flea market features more than 40 vendors selling vintage finds, handmade crafts, food and drinks. Sunday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Roosevelt Inn, 105 Wallace Ave, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 765-5200.

Classes/Workshops

Once Upon a Circle with Suzie Beringer – In this 2-day workshop, step away from straight lines and learn to use circular designs to enhance your calligraphy. All levels welcome. To register, contact Shelby Barrentine at sjbarrentine@hotmail.com. Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m. Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N. Monroe St. $160. (509) 327-6628.

Figure and Life Drawing with Tim Bovey – Learn to draw figures and human bodies with a live model. Register at spokaneartschool.net/classes. Sunday, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $56. (509) 325-1500.

Intro to Machine Sewing: Upcycled Bedsheets – This class will cover the basics of machine sewing while teaching the process of upcycling a bedsheet into a dress, skirt or pajama pants. Thrift a top sheet or bring a mismatched one from home. Thread and elastic will be provided. Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $75. (208) 929-4029.

Thrifted Ghostly Paintings – Bring any thrifted artwork or old paintings from home to paint ghosts on them for Halloween, or paint one and add it to the art gallery for the month of October. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St. Free.

Audio-Visual Club: Looking Through the Lens – Get to know the videography equipment and resources the library has to offer. Learn how the video cameras and other technology work and how to use it all effectively. Saturday, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Henna Painting – Learn the art of henna painting, taught by Natanam Dance School owner, Devika Gates. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Home/Garden

Fall Pruning of Plants and Shrubs – Learn how to prune plants and shrubs effectively. Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $30. (208) 762-4825.

Growing Garlic – Master Gardener Steve Nokes shows how easy it is to grow garlic. Learn the time of year to plant, the types of garlic, and the best storage practices. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

SpokaneScape: Water-Efficient Turf Replacement – Learn how to replace all or part of the lawn with water wise plantings and qualify for the city’s water rebate program. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Ask the experts about plant issues. Get advice about plant selection, maintenance, environmentally friendly practices, pest management, effective landscaping practices and more. Friday, 1-5 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Gardening with Pat Munts: Winter Cover Crops – Learn how to cultivate a winter cover crop from Master Gardener Pat Munts. A cover crop prevents soil from losing nutrients in winter and sets the garden up for success for the next growing season. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2-3 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.