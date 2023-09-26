Patriot Front members plead to infraction; 25 of 31 men arrested last year in Cd’A have resolved cases
Patriot Front members continued to take pleas this month after the 31 men were arrested last year on their way to a Pride event in downtown Coeur d’Alene.
Lawrence Norman, of Prospect, Oregon; Mishael Buster, of Spokane; Steven Tucker, of Haslet, Texas; Nathan Brenner, of Louisville, Colorado; Cameron Pruitt, of Midway, Utah; and Justin Oleary, of Des Moines, Washington, pleaded guilty to failure to obtain a parade permit and were ordered to each pay $456.50.
Ten other members of the white nationalist group pleaded guilty to the same infraction this summer and were each fined $456.50.
The 31 men were originally charged with conspiring to riot by disturbing the peace at Pride in the Park in June 2022. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum punishment of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The men piled into a U-Haul truck intended for the LGBTQ+ event when law enforcement officers stopped them on Northwest Boulevard just north of Coeur d’Alene City Park.
Five of the men were convicted of the conspiracy charge by a jury in July and sentenced to three days in jail, one year of probation and $1,000 in fines.
A jury convicted two other members of conspiracy shortly after the first trial. They were sentenced to two years of probation and $1,000 in fines.
Another member was sentenced in November to two years of probation and a $500 fine after pleading guilty to disturbing the peace.
A judge dismissed another man’s case.
The remaining six men, including Patriot Front founder Thomas Rousseau, have yet to resolve their cases.