Prep roundup: Donyelle Strauss knocks in 4 for Ferris slowpitch; Jenna Howe scores 4 goals for West Valley girls soccer
From staff reports
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.
GSL slowpitch
Ferris 14, Lewis and Clark 13: Donyelle Strauss went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Katelin Terry homered and the Saxons (5-5, 3-3) held off the Tigers (1-9, 1-6) at Merkel Sports Complex. Jillian Hatch and Sonja Lund both drove in three for LC.
Ridgeline 22, East Valley 7 (5): Emma Myers went 2 for 4 with five RBIs, Natalie Willmon and Quincy Coder added home runs and the Falcons (7-4, 4-2) beat the Knights (3-7, 2-5) in five innings at Merkel.
Gonzaga Prep 20, Rogers 10 (5): Grace Shirley went 2 for 5 with two runs and four RBIs and the Bullpups (4-6, 3-3) topped the Pirates (3-8, 2-5) in five innings at Merkel. Jenna McGann and Sydney Wysocki had four hits apiece for G-Prep.
University 15, Central Valley 0 (5): Katie Travis went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Titans (11-1, 6-0) beat the Bears (7-6, 4-3) in five inning at Merkel. Claire Fulkerson led six Titans who had two hits apiece.
Shadle Park 13, North Central 1 (5): Laniya Mawdsley went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and the Highlanders (6-4, 4-4) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-10, 0-6) in five innings at Merkel. Maddie Rhieman knocked in two and Rachel Jones scored three times for Shadle.
Girls soccer GSL 2A
Clarkston 8, Shadle Park 0: Becca Skinner scored six goals and the Bantams (6-1-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-7-0, 0-3). Sienna Newhouse scored a goal and added two assists for Clarkston.
West Valley 8, East Valley 0: Jenna Howe scored four goals, Ashlyn Chase added a pair and the host Eagles (8-0, 4-0) shut out the Knights (5-4, 2-2).
NEA
Freeman 6, Colville 0: Rylee Russell scored three goals within 22 minutes and the Scotties (5-3, 4-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-5, 1-4).
Lakeside 6, Medical Lake 1: Ayanna Tobeck scored three goals and the Eagles (7-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-7, 0-4). Julie Chavez scored for Medical Lake.
Deer Park 4, Newport 0: Rylee Pfeifer scored four goals, two on penalty kicks, and the Stags (4-4, 4-2) blanked the host Grizzlies (2-5, 2-4).
Nonleague
Riverside 6, Priest River 1: Ashlee Clauson totaled two goals and three assists and the Rams (5-3) beat the visiting Spartans (4-5). Marley Burguett-Duquette scored for Priest River.
Volleyball GSL 4A/3A
Mead 3, Central Valley 0: Ava Durgan had seven kills with five blocks and the visiting Panthers (6-2, 1-0) swept the Bears (0-4, 0-1) 25-17, 25-17, 25-12. Tatyana Jennings had 11 kills and two aces for CV.
Lewis and Clark 3, Cheney 0: Lily Roberts had nine kills and the visiting Tigers (3-4, 1-0) swept the Blackhawks (4-3, 0-1) 25-13, 25-20, 25-8. Mariah Hill had four kills and four aces with six blocks for Cheney.
Mt. Spokane 3, North Central 0: Jillian Davis had seven kills and the visiting Wildcats (4-1, 1-0) swept the Wolfpack (3-5, 0-1) 25-15, 25-11, 25-14. Jordis Harmer and Sam Downey had three kills apiece for the Wolfpack.
NEA
Lakeside 3, Medical Lake 0: Bella Tobeck had nine kills with seven digs, Neely Pederson had six aces with 16 assists and the Eagles (6-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-7, 1-4) 25-22, 25-22, 25-19. Tessa Appel had four kills and eight blocks for Medical Lake.
Nonleague
Riverside 3, Timberlake 2: Kaylee Winterroth had 12 kills and nine blocks and the Rams (3-5, 2-4) beat the visiting Tigers (2-5, 0-1) 16-25, 25-19, 25-9, 21-25, 15-5.