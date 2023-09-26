The Spokesman-Review, others to host debates and forums ahead of November election

From staff reports

The Spokesman-Review will host debates between Spokane mayoral and City Council president candidates on Oct. 11 at Gonzaga University.

City Council president candidates will take the stage at the school’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m., followed by mayoral candidates at 7 p.m. The event will be free for the public, but tickets will be required for entry. Tickets will be available through Gonzaga at bit.ly/46cZXHe.

The debates will be livestreamed by Northwest Passages’ Pints and Politics and recorded for rebroadcast by KSPS.

As of Tuesday, The Spokesman-Review confirmed the following organizations have plans to host other debates or forums with candidates for public office in Spokane:

• Rotary 21 will be hosting a debate for mayoral candidates on Thursday and for City Council president candidates on Oct. 5.

• Gonzaga University’s candidate forum, which focuses on climate change, will be held on campus on Oct. 4 starting at 6 p.m. All candidates for city office in Spokane have been invited to this event.

• The Spokane Homeless Coalition is hosting a forum on Oct. 5. Currently, only mayoral candidate Lisa Brown has RSVP’d.

• The Spokane Public Library, in partnership with the Spokane NAACP and Thin Air Community Radio, will be hosting a mayoral candidate forum and Council president candidate town hall on Oct. 3 from 6-8 p.m. inside the downtown library.

• The League of Women Voters will host candidate forums for candidates in each of the City Council districts. The south Spokane district forum will take place Saturday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Liberty Park Library. The northwest Spokane district forum will be held at the Shadle Park Library from 6-7 p.m. The northeast Spokane district forum will be at the Hillyard Library from 6-7 p.m.

• KSPS will also hold debates with candidates from each of the council districts, as well as those for City Council president. Candidates for northeast Spokane will debate on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Candidates from south Spokane will debate later that day from 2 - 4 p.m. Northwest Spokane candidates will debate Oct. 17 from 6:30 -8 p.m. Council president candidates will debate Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

• KHQ and Greater Spokane Inc. will jointly host a mayoral debate on Oct. 17. KREM will host a mayoral debate on Oct. 26.