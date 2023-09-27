83-year-old man riding bicycle struck, killed near Hayden

An 83-year-old Hayden man riding a bicycle Wednesday morning near Hayden was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Ernest V. Miller was riding at about 7:45 a.m. south on Vernon J. Baker Boulevard near Lancaster Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The driver of a westbound vehicle struck Miller.

Deputies and members of the Northern Lakes Fire Department treated Miller, who was taken to Kootenai Health, where he died, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors.