Cher accused of arranging 2022 abduction of adult son to keep him from estranged wife: docs

Cher is accused of arranging the 2022 abduction of her adult son, Elijah Blue Allman, to keep him from getting back together with his estranged wife, according to newly released court documents.

Allman’s wife, Marie Angela King, accused the musical icon, 77, of hiring four men to break into the couple’s hotel room last November, during which time they “removed [Allman] from our room,” according to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. Allman, 47, is Cher’s son with her second husband, the late Gregg Allman.

The alleged incident occurred on Nov. 30, Allman and King’s wedding anniversary, which they spent together despite their estrangement.

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner’s mother,” read the documents filed last December by King.

“Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me,” claimed King. ”I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.”

King claimed her Grammy-winning mother-in-law asked leave to the family home amid Allman’s treatment and would not let her pick up her belongings.

“Nor was I given the opportunity to inventory our assets,” said King, who noted she only obliged Cher’s request “on the belief that my support payments would be timely, and I would be able to afford housing.”

Allman filed for divorce from King a year prior to the alleged abduction, in November 2021.

A representative for Cher did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.