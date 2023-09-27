Family Calendar

Children/Family

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The Spokane County Library District’s LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout, computers and printers to use, Wi-Fi internet access, and special programs. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407.

Baby Play and Learn Storytime – For ages 0-18 months, activities and 20 minutes of story time with picture books, rhymes, bounces and songs. Monday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

DIY Walnut Ink – A demo on how to make walnut ink from walnut husks that can be found throughout the city, followed by testing the ink out on paper with paint brushes. Ages 9-18. Monday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St. Free.

Family Play and Learn Story Time – Children play and learn during 30 minutes of picture books, singing songs, and finger plays, followed by 30 minutes of activities that explore the concepts of math, science, art, and literacy. For ages 2-5. Tuesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Kids Mending Class – Fix a favorite fall hoodie or add original flair to a thrifted sweatshirt. Learn the basics of patching and visible mending with an expert. 4 p.m. Tuesday, Liberty Park Library; 4 p.m. Wednesday, Indian Trail Library; and 5 p.m. Thursday, South Hill Library. Free.

Baby Play and Learn Story Time – For ages 0-18 months, activities and 20 minutes of story time with picture books, rhymes, bounces and songs. Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Pokémon Club – Meet and battle other Pokémon gamers every Monday at 3:15 p.m. Bring cards to battle, trade (with a parent’s permission) or show off with fellow enthusiasts. For kids of all ages, no registration required. Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield, Wash. Free. (509) 635-1490.

LEGO Robotics Club – Learn the world of LEGO robotics! Young engineers work together to build a variety of LEGO creations. Finished builds will be able to move, light up, sense colors, and more. All skill levels welcome, grades 2-5. Wednesday, 3:30-5 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Toddler Play and Learn Story Time – Toddlers learn and play with 20 minutes of story time, songs, and finger plays, followed by 30 minutes of activities featuring math, science, and literacy. For ages 18 months to 3 years. Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Reuse Workshop with Art Salvage – Hands-on reuse art projects designed for little hands. Every second Thursday of the month. Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St. $10. (509) 321-7133.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Creative Arts Club – Make art and friends! Explore the creative, crafty, artistic side, and get help when struggling creatively. Ages 12-19. Join the teen Discord server: tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Art Club – Youth and families are invited to create together and explore the world of art. Use everything the art station has to offer to craft, write, or build a piece of art. Friday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Gamers Guild Teen Zone – Hang out with other local teens while playing games like League of Legends, Nintendo Switch games, board games, or bring a game to play! Ages 12-19. Friday, 4-5:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Paint Together: Mixed-Media Seashore – Create unique seashore artwork in this mixed-media workshop. Using acrylic paint, sand, shells, sea glass, and more, learn the basics of assemblage art as well as how to paint waves and blend colors. Ages 8-12. Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

LEGO: Build a Dream World With Experts – LEGO Masters Season 3 contestants Eddie and Asiza help build a LEGO dream world. Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 444-5300.

Kids Pumpkin Carving – Carve a pumpkin and make the mess here instead of the house! Kids of any age can come and carve a pumpkin. Sunday, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $20. (509) 467-5258.