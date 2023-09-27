Field Reports: Wildfire documentary to be screened Thursday night

From staff reports

A documentary about wildfires and forest management will be shown in Spokane on Thursday night, followed by a panel discussion with fire and land management experts.

Called “The West is Burning,” the feature documentary looks at the ways the history of forest management and litigation have fueled the West’s lengthening wildfire seasons, according to the film’s website.

Thursday’s screening is hosted by the Lands Council, the Colville National Forest and the Northeast Washington Forest Coalition. It will be followed by a panel discussion with officials from the national forest, the Nature Conservancy and the Kalispel Tribe of Indians’ Department of Natural Resources.

The showing will be held at the Magic Lantern Theater at 25 W. Main Avenue at 6 p.m.

Roskelley Foundation fundraiser planned for Thursday

The Jess Roskelley Foundation is bringing the Mountainfilm Festival On Tour to Spokane on Thursday.

The event is the first fundraiser for the foundation, formed in honor of the famed Spokane climber who died in 2019. Proceeds will go toward the organization’s plans to renovate the John H. Shields (Minnehaha) Park and climbing area.

Mountainfilm’s offerings includes a wide variety of short adventure films, including stories about climbing, bicycling and skating, among others.

The event will be at the Garland Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and are available online at www.jessroskelleyfoundation.com/.

Campfire ban to be lifted at Lake Roosevelt National Rec Area

As the weather turns cooler, federal officials are lifting a campfire ban at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation area.

The National Park Service announced in a news release Tuesday that the ban, which had been in place since July, would be lifted beginning Friday.

That means campfires will be allowed in established fire rings and on the shores of the lake below the high-water mark throughout the national recreation area.

Beach campfires must be less than 3 feet in diameter and 10 feet from the nearest beach logs, structure or vegetation, according to the park service.

Fires must be tended at all times and fully put out before being left behind.