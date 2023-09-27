Letters for Sept. 27, 2023

Briscoe for Spokane Valley Council

I am supporting Rachel Briscoe for Spokane Valley City Council because she wants to save an estimated $60-$70 per citizen by remaining with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office instead of creating our own police force.

In 2007, I conducted a study for the SVCC addressing how law enforcement is provided by the 21 largest cities in Washington. This study clearly indicated that Shoreline and Spokane Valley had the lowest cost and the greatest effectiveness of the 21 cities. Both contract with sheriffs for law enforcement. Studies by Boylan (2022, Journal Urban of Economics), Leon (2019, California State Polytechnic), and Nelligan/Bourns (2011, Police Quarterly) all reach the same conclusion: Contracting is more effective and less costly than having your own police department. Boylon estimated the cost difference at $70 per citizen, whereas Leon estimated the difference at about $62 per citizen.

According to her website, Jessica Yaeger, Briscoe’s opponent, states her goal is to “Establish our own Police Department,” whereas Rachel Briscoe’s goal is to “Expand Law Enforcement” and “Stronger Neighborhood Connections” through the Sheriff’s Office. Rachel is supported by Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels, Council Member Ben Wick, and her predecessor, Council Member Brandi Peetz.

Bill Gothmann

Spokane Valley

Eucharist event was inclusive

In response to Steve Blewett’s opinion (“Eucharistic march divides,” Sept. 17) on the Eucharistic march (his words), or the Exposition of the Eucharist 2023, sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Spokane on Sept. 10, I would offer this.

I read the letter with interest. Not in the opinion of how the church views non-Catholics or that non-Catholics are excluded from the Mass. Or what the Holy Eucharist is (or isn’t). I’ve heard similar opinions ad infinitum, but mostly because it came from the writer, a professed Catholic, who “loves the church.”

At the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, contrary to descriptions of exclusion, we were encouraged on multiple preceding Sundays to offer an invitation to friends and family, both Catholic and non-Catholic as well as any Catholics that have fallen away from the church. It was stressed that any and all were most welcome to join the procession.

I admit that I am biased, but I found no part of the procession or the program following, including the speaker, Dr. Mary Healy, to be in any way exclusive. But I suppose any participating individual could have had a differing experience.

I am completing a course in the updated version of the catechism of the Catholic Church. I’ve found it to be informative as well as life-changing on understanding the teachings of the church. I encourage anyone with questions or doubts about the faith to investigate further. It would behoove you to do so. It may enhance your knowledge, offer some comfort and change your opinions of the church.

Thomas Sampson

Spokane

F-35 crash sheds light on priorities

On Sept. 18, the national press reported that an F-35B was missing somewhere in South Carolina. Before we collectively shrug our shoulders and think, “Oh well, we done lost ourselves a plane,” it is worth noting that for what Lockheed Martin was paid for one such airplane, not including maintenance and pilot training, at least 8,000 people could have received student loan relief.

Once again our misguided national priorities are on display: The military industrial complex trumps an educated citizenry.

Dr. Paul Grove

Spokane