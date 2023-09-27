Prep roundup: Jennah Wanner hat trick leads Gonzaga Prep; Mt. Spokane’s Kade Brownell wins league meet

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Girls soccer

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 6, Lewis and Clark 1: Jennah Wanner scored three goals and the visiting Bullpups (7-1, 5-0) beat the Tigers (4-3-3, 2-2) at Hart Field.

Cheney 2, North Central 0: Megan Collins and Ally Deutsch scored one goal apiece and the visiting Blackhawks (5-4, 2-2) beat the Wolfpack (2-7, 0-4).

Ridgeline 2, Ferris 0: Quinn Mueller and Natalie Thomson scored one goal apiece and the Falcons (6-2, 3-1) beat the visiting Saxons (5-5, 1-3).

Mead 3, University 2: Alicia Jenkins scored the deciding goal in the 74th minute and the visiting Panthers (5-5, 2-2) beat the Titans (6-3, 2-2).

Mt. Spokane 5, Central Valley 0: Bre Koscielski scored one goal and had two assists and the Wildcats (6-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Bears (0-8, 0-4).

Cross country

GSL 4A/3A No. 2 (CV host): At Central Valley, Aaron Wright (CV) won the boys race in 16 minutes, 56.50 seconds. Mackenzie Munn (CV) won the girls race in 19:39.91.

Boys: Central Valley 21, Gonzaga Prep 26; Central Valley 22, University 33; University 26, Gonzaga Prep 33. Girls: Gonzaga Prep 25, Central Valley 36; University 23, Central Valley 38; University 25, Gonzaga Prep 30.

GSL 4A/3A No. 2 (LC host): At Manito Park. Kade Brownell (Mt. Spokane) won the boys race in 16 minutes, 53.7 seconds. Jane Wycoff (Mt. Spokane) won the girls race in 20:31.4.

Boys: Lewis and Clark 25, Mt. Spokane 30; Lewis and Clark 16, Ridgeline 47; Mt. Spokane 18, Ridgeline 45. Girls: Lewis and Clark 27, Mt. Spokane 28; Lewis and Clark 19, Ridgeline 40; Mt. Spokane 19, Ridgeline 36.

GSL 4A/3A No. 2 (Mead host): At Mead HS. Macaiah Aden (North Central) won the boys race in 16 minutes, 14.05 seconds. Charlotte Cullen (Mead) won the girls race in 18:54.27.

Boys: Mead 17, North Central 44; Cheney 22, Mead 37; Cheney 28, North Central 29; Ferris 21, Mead 38; Ferris 20, North Central 38. Girls: Cheney 24, Ferris 32; Mead 18, Cheney 37; Cheney 15, North Central 41; Ferris 20, Mead 39; Ferris 21, North Central 48; Mead 15, North Central 48.

NEA

NEA No. 1 (DP host): At Deer Park HS. Boys: Freeman 16, Deer Park 45. Girls: Deer Park 27, Freeman 28. Freeman’s Eli Cotton won the boys race in 18:35 and the Scotties’ Ella Jones took the girls race in 22:55.

NEA No. 1 (DP host): At Deer Park HS. Boys: Colville 27, Medical Lake 28. Girls: Medical Lake 22, Colville 36. Colville’s Malik Ortiz won the boys race in 18:00. Medical Lake’s Kaylee Dennier won the girls race in 20:45.

NEA No. 1 (Npt host): At Newport HS. Lakeside’s Ian Van de Bogert won the boys race in 19 minutes, 32.08 seconds. Lakeside’s Sadie Meyring won the girls race in 21:30.86.

Boys: Lakeside 24, Riverside 31. Girls: Lakeside 15, Riverside 47.