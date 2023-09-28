A Grip on Sports: They’re not over, but M’s playoff hopes took a near-fatal hit Wednesday night as they meekly fell to Astros

A GRIP ON SPORTS • If you are a graduate of the Yogi Berra School of Baseball Philosophy, then there is still hope. After all, the school motto is “It’s never over until it’s over.” But otherwise, Wednesday night’s 8-3 beatdown at the hands – and tongues – of the Astros may have stolen your M’s playoff hopes.

•••••••

• We learned a couple things last night at T-Mobile.

Despite the Mariners winning this year’s season series with Houston, the Astros still have their number when it counts. And we found out there still are unwritten rules in Major League Baseball, though they are different – and enforced differently – then they used to be.

The former is more important, though Wednesday night’s result might have been built, in large part, by the latter.

The game was a litmus test, of sorts, for this 2023 team. And, with Houston finally figuring our Bryce Miller’s fastball, it failed miserably. The Astros knocked out the rookie pitcher for the first time – the first two times he faced them, they had one total hit – and led 4-1 after the top of the fourth. Not optimal.

And, if not for Eugenio Suarez’s clutch two-out, two-RBI single (following the second of four Julio Rodriguez strike outs) in the bottom of the inning, the suspense would have ended there.

It didn’t. Neither did the postseason-like tension.

In the bottom of the sixth, Rodriguez came to the plate with J.P. Crawford on first. Two outs. Hector Neris pitching for Houston.

If the name rings a bell, it’s because the rotund Neris has played an oversized role in the rivalry between these teams. Last year, he threw a pitch – obviously a message – behind Ty France’s head. But Rodriguez followed that with a home run, and strutted a bit as players do these days.

Neris’ response? He threw another pitch behind Suarez’s head. He was ejected. Suspended, ultimately, three games. But obviously no lesson was learned.

Last night he did what just about every Astro pitcher did in this key series, he struck out Rodriguez with runners on base. Unlike the rest, however, he proceeded to make a spectacle of himself, pounding down off the mound and yelling something at Rodriguez, who was meekly walking away.

Turns out, witnesses attest, Neris was taunting Rodriguez with a homophobic slur in Spanish. That’s a no-no. Rodriguez took exception.

Benches cleared, sure. Lots of words. Lots of preening, mainly by Neris behind a shield of Houston players and coaches. But nothing else, other than the righthander, who was finished pitching anyway, seemingly being ejected.

Then the M’s folded. Literally, on the field, with a Teoscar Hernandez two-base error opening the way to a three-run seventh and cementing Seattle’s fate. And figuratively, as Scott Servais ignored the old-school unwritten rules and declined to retaliate physically against an Astro player.

Look, despite Dusty Baker’s whining, Houston has hit 10 Mariner batters this season. Seattle? The staff has plunked five Astros. The ratio is about the same over Baker’s time in Houston. When Hernandez let Alex Bregman’s base-hit get by for three bases, he also gave Servais a freebie. The M’s manager was going to have Justin Topa intentionally walk Yordan Alvarez – the Astros’ equivalent of Rodriguez – anyway, so why not send a message instead? The old rules would have dictated at least a fastball inside. Way inside. The result would have been the same on the field, Alvarez at first, Topa out of the game. But in the clubhouses? A different vibe than it was the final three innings. Anger, maybe, but one of righteous indignation – at least on Seattle’s part.

Instead, the M’s were (and are) done. Stepped on, challenged and unresponsive.

The moment passed without incident. And, three batters later against Matt Brash, so did the golden opportunity Seattle had to put some dirt on Houston’s playoff hopes. Now the Astros leave town with a 1.5-game lead for the last wild-card spot and, once again, the deed to the M’s soul.

Even Berra knew the right course. Reportedly the Yankee’s sage once said, “We would have won if we had beaten you.” Or, in the M’s case, at least fought back.

•••

WSU: Jake Dickert acknowledged a conversation with Lee Corso following the Cougar coach’s statements Saturday evening. But, as Greg Woods notes in this column, he never backed down or apologized. … The latest high school player who says he’s headed to Pullman is doing so, in part, due to chicken wings and pushups. Greg has that story as well. … Cameron Ward is moving up the draft boards. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner has this column in which he shares Washington president Ana Mari Cauce’s opinion the conference’s CEO’s never told George Kliavkoff to ask ESPN for $500 million a year. Such an offer would have been “stupid.” But her memory has been contradicted by many other sources. Either she was not paying attention, at best, or is not being totally truthful, at worst. … Jon also has his picks of the week’s games in the Mercury News. … The weekend begins Friday night in Corvallis, where the Beavers host Utah in a key matchup. Oregon State has to bounce back defensively. Funny, not only are the Utes playing Friday but so is nearby BYU, which will split eyeballs in the Beehive State. … The weekend features a couple big conference games but none bigger than the one in Boulder. It pits the once mighty hype machine of USC with the newest model, Deion Sanders’ Colorado program. Sanders has already transformed Boulder on and off the field. … Washington will head to its most unfavorite state, Arizona, to play the Wildcats. But the Huskies have already exorcised some demons. … Oregon goes on the road but the destination is Stanford. However, the winless Cardinal feel they are getting closer. The No. 9 Ducks, however, will be tough to get well against. … Arizona State and Cal both enter Saturday’s game needing a win.

EWU and Idaho: The showdown in Cheney on Saturday not only pits the local schools, it also pits two teams that have designs on the Big Sky title or, failing that, an FCS playoff berth. Dan Thompson delves into the matchup and what it means for both. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana should get back on the winning track when it hosts Idaho State. … The rivalry game between UC Davis and Cal Poly needs to continue. … In basketball news, Weber State added to its recruiting class.

Chiefs: Hopefully, you can access this look at each of Spokane’s players. We found it on the S-R’s e-edition but not in the usual place.

Preps: Yes, there was high school action on Wednesday (we have Dave Nichols’ roundup), most notably in cross country. And that’s where Greg Lee has his focus today, with this feature on a Cheney runner. … Charlotte McKinley has a preview of the swimming season in the area. … The new downtown stadium opens today.

Seahawks: Kenneth Walker was the NFC’s offensive player of the week. … The Hawks have 15 rookies playing, most in the NFL. … We passed along this piece yesterday on Russell Wilson when it ran in the Times. … Jamal Adams is expected to play Monday. How will the Hawks use him?

Mariners: Up until the series against Houston, Rodriguez was on a hot streak. Now comes the Rangers. The M’s need to win at least three of four and hope for help from Arizona. It’s simple. Win all four and Houston needs to lose once. Win three and the Astros need to lose twice. Win only twice and, really, you don’t deserve to be in the postseason.

Kraken: We can pass along three thoughts on Seattle as the season looms.

•••

• Last night was a turning point in Seattle. Unless Jerry Dipoto is oblivious, and we don’t believe he is, a change must be made. Scott Servais has taken the M’s as far as he can. Unless something akin to a miracle occurs in the next week, it probably will be his last as the M’s manager. Not just for what happened last night. But the game was indicative of his tenure. And not in a good way. Until later …