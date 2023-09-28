Dear Kiantha: Never let go of your dreams

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dear Kiantha,

There is a dream that I’ve had for my life. I’ve worked hard for it, but I am starting to feel like it might not happen. At what point should I give up, let it go and accept that I couldn’t make my dream a reality?

Dear Friend,

At what point do you stop looking at the brilliance of the stars in the sky? Never, and never is when you give up on your dream or yourself.

If there was one thing I wish we could all have control over in our lives, it would be timing. Imagine how much simpler life would be if we could decide exact dates for our own birth, death and everything in between, including when our dreams came true.

We would schedule everything according to our likings. A success here, a life change there. All calculated and calibrated by our timing. We would schedule when our dreams came true, pencil in celebrations and opt out of failure and hardships. But doing so would take away the magic and wonder of life.

Life is a journey of valleys and peaks. A mixture of the planned and the unforeseen. Because this is true, we must never give up on our dreams. They must always be there just like the stars in the sky.

In the same way that we can look at the night sky over and over then one day see a shooting star, our dreams can become realities in the exact same way – brilliantly and unexpectedly.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha

Dear Kiantha can be read Fridays in The Spokesman-Review. To submit a question, email DearKiantha@gmail.com.