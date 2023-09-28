Front Porch: Summer concert season started off rocky but ended up rocking

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

When most of a less-than-sold-out crowd exits a venue before and during a band’s encore, it’s safe to assume the group might have been a bit off-key.

That was the case with Blues Traveler at Northern Quest in July.

Each summer, my husband and I look forward to attending several concerts. We share similar musical preferences, but Derek’s got far more concert experience and band knowledge than I. That’s why I deferred to him when he said he’d like to see Blues Traveler. I’d vaguely heard of the group, so I listened to a few of their songs and thought it might be a fun show.

The opening act, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, was fantastic! They had the crowd on its feet with their hit “Boom Boom” and singing along with “Bittersweet.” Sadly, Blues Traveler couldn’t sustain their opener’s energy or momentum.

If I’d done more pre-show research I would have been prepared for the excruciatingly long musical segues between songs. Lead singer John Popper is a harmonica virtuoso, but he plays A LOT of harmonica, which left him a bit breathless when it came to singing.

It’s hard to wreck a song that mainly features talking, but Popper managed to mangle Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

Thankfully, that was just the first of four concerts we attended, and each show was better than the one before.

When friends offered us tickets to hear the English folk-rocker Richard Thompson at the Panida in Sandpoint, we jumped at the chance.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Thompson is “The finest rock songwriter after Dylan, the best electric guitarist since Hendrix.”

No one left the theater early during his August 9 show. The 74-year-old, wearing his trademark beret, gave a stellar two-hour acoustic performance. From the haunting “Words Unspoken Sight Unseen,” to the sweetly sentimental “Walking the Long Miles Home,” to the rollicking and witty, “Johnny’s Far Away,” Thompson captivated the crowd.

Next up: Tab Benoit. We knew we were in for a great show at the Bing on Aug. 26. The Blues artist is a favorite of ours, and we saw him at his first Spokane visit in 2019. We’re so old-school that we still listen to CDs, and Benoit is always in our rotation.

The opening act, “The Rumble” engaged the audience from their first number to their last, so when Benoit took the stage, the crowd was warmed up and ready to hear some classic Delta blues.

He delivered favorites like “Muddy Bottom Blues,” and “Shelter Me,” and he showcased his incredible guitar skills with “Night Train,” and “Medicine.”

We ended the summer concert season on a high note with Bonnie Raitt at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Sept. 6.

At 73, her vocals and guitar playing are still spot on. She gave the Spokane audience what they wanted with hits like “Nick of Time,” “Love Letter,” and “Have a Heart,” but she also included a sweet Bob Dylan cover of “Million Miles.”

She endeared herself to the already appreciative audience by mentioning Pig Out at the Park and Huckleberry ice cream. Her music has aged well, and so has she.

After the COVID years of canceled concerts, attending live performances by world-class musicians hits all the right notes.

One more musical influence story:

Gail Justesen’s grandparents were music teachers in Spokane.

“Grandma Ellen Bittner taught piano and mandolin. She also accompanied Jane Larkin, a dance instructor, back when they only had live piano for ballet and tap instruction,” recalled Justesen. My grandpa Arthur Bittner taught violin and voice.”

Her mother never had a lesson but played piano, organ and violin. She also wrote music and was honored several years ago in the Edmonds, Wash. newspaper for writing the city’s song.

“My three siblings and I grew up with music all around us,” Justesen said. “We’d spend hours listening to our parents’ favorites, singing along. Music runs through our veins! I’m thankful I’ve had such a treasured gift deposited in my life.”

Cindy Hval can be reached at dchval@juno.com.