Gonzaga-Kentucky Feb. 10 showdown will tip at 1 p.m. on CBS

The tip time and television details for Gonzaga’s Feb. 10th showdown against Kentucky have been finalized.

The Zags and Wildcats will clash at Rupp Arena at 1 p.m. PT on CBS, per a Southeastern Conference release.

This will be the second game in the six-game series. Gonzaga handled the Wildcats 88-72 last November at the Spokane Arena. The teams will square off in Seattle in the 2024-25 season and Nashville the following year. The 2026-27 meeting will be at Rupp Arena before the Wildcats visit the McCarthey Athletic Center for the first time to close the series in 2027-28.

Gonzaga, No. 7 in ESPN’s latest preseason rankings, entertains Portland on Feb. 7 before stepping out of West Coast Conference play to travel to Lexington. GU faces Loyola Marymount on Feb. 15.

Kentucky, rated No. 17, has SEC games against Vanderbilt on Feb. 6 and Mississippi on Feb. 13 sandwiched around the Gonzaga matchup.

Anton Watson and Nolan Hickman, who originally signed with Kentucky, are returning starters for the Zags, who added transfers Ryan Nembhard (Creighton), Graham Ike (Wyoming) and Steele Venters (Eastern Washington) in the offseason.

Kentucky returns Antonio Reeves (14.4 points per game) and brought in transfer forward Tre Mitchell, who has a career average of 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in previous stops at West Virginia, Texas and UMass. The Wildcats boast the nation’s top-ranked 2023 recruiting class, led by 6-8 forward Justin Edwards (No. 3 in ESPN’s 2023 rankings), 6-3 guard D.J. Wagner (No. 4), 7-foot center Aaron Bradshaw (No. 6) and 6-1 guard Rob Dillingham (No. 15).