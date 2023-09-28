Michael Gambon, ‘Harry Potter’ star who played Dumbledore, dies at 82

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Michael Gambon, best known to American audiences for starring as Albus Dumbledore in six “Harry Potter” films, has died. He was 82.

Gambon’s family announced the BAFTA winner’s death in a statement to PA news agency, as reported by CNN.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” said publicist Clair Dobbs. “Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.”

Gambon’s loved ones requested “privacy at this painful time” and thanked people who have sent “messages of support and love.”

The Dublin-born, London-raised actor’s career started on the stage, with a 1962 Irish production of “Othello,” which landed him a spot at the National Theatre Company — courtesy of the legendary Laurence Olivier.

Gambon’s breakthrough screen role came in the form of his portrayal of Philip Marlow in the 1986 British-American miniseries, “The Singing Detective.”

He joined the “Potter” franchise in 2004, with the “Prisoner of Azkaban,” following the death of Richard Harris, who’d originated the role of Dumbledore.

Also known for roles in “Gosford Park” and “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover,” Gambon’s legacy includes winning each of the four BAFTAs for which he was nominated. He was also nominated for two Emmys — “Path to War” in 2002 and an adaptation of “Emma” in 2010.

Gambon was honored across social media Thursday following news of his passing.

“So sad to hear about Michael,” Rupert Grint, who starred in “Potter” as Ron Weasley, wrote on Instagram. “He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family, Rupert.”

Jason Isaacs, who starred as “Potter” villain Lucius Malfoy, credited the “magnificent” Gambon with teaching him “what acting could be … in The Singing Detective – complex, vulnerable and utterly human.

“The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me,” tweeted Isaacs, 60.

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the fantasy films, remembered his former co-star as “on and off the camera, a legend.”

“He was always very funny and very welcoming to share any knowledge he had,” Phelps, 37, tweeted, of working closely with Gambon on “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”

Jared Harris, son of Richard, also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the “brilliant actor.”

“He took over Dumbledore from my father, which was fitting as he over took Brando as my father’s favourite actor,” said the “Chernobyl” star, 62.