Prep roundup: Shadle Park senior Tess Inman scores game-winning goal in first game at ONE Spokane Stadium

Shadle Park’s Tess Inman (22) celebrates with teammates Thursday after scoring the shootout winner against Pullman at ONE Spokane Stadium. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Tess Inman, the lone senior on Shadle Park’s roster, scored the winning goal in the sixth penalty shot after overtime and the Highlanders beat Pullman 2-1 in a Greater Spokane League 2A girls soccer game in the first contest at ONE Spokane Stadium on Thursday.

It was Shadle’s first win of the season to go 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the league. Pullman fell to 3-6-1, 1-3.

“It just means so much because it’s a lot of pressure on me,” Inman said. “To win for my team, it’s great.”

“I feel great for the girls for what it means to them,” Shadle Park coach Marc Mason said. “Some really bad results as well this year for us. It’s kind of development year since we lost eight seniors last year. We’re rebuilding. But what the girls showed today was just phenomenal.”

Shadle Park freshman Peyton Boston became the answer to a trivia question with the first score in the history of the new stadium with her goal in the 19th minute of the first half.

Pullman’s Keely Franklin tied it up just before intermission.

It stayed that way through regulation and five rounds of penalty kicks. Shadle goalie Aurayah Howard made a save on Pullman’s sixth try, then Inman stepped up and drove home the winner.

“It was so exciting,” Inman said. “We have more fans here than we ever have. So, to end in front of them, it’s really special.”

“It’s a fantastic venue,” Mason said. “You know, we’ve been playing at Merkel (Sports Complex), which as a shared field it’s not as special as something like this. So, it’s going to be great for all of our (city) schools. And I can’t wait to begin playing them here.”

Girls soccer GSL 2A

Clarkston 3, East Valley 0: Luella Skinner had a hat trick and the visiting Bantams (6-1-1, 4-0) beat the Knights (6-3, 2-2).

NEA

Riverside 12, Medical Lake 0: Ashlee Clauson totaled five goals and one assist and the Rams (6-3, 4-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-8, 0-5)

Deer Park 6, Colville 1: Sienna Brenneman had four goals and two assist and the Stags (5-5, 5-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-6, 1-5).

GSL slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 39, Gonzaga Prep 4: Quincy Schuerman went 4 for 5 with two homers, four runs and nine RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (13-0, 9-0) beat the Bullpups (4-8, 3-8). Mt. Spokane hit nine homers.

Mead 18, Ferris 17: Katelin Terry went 4 for 5 with two homers and five RBIs and the Saxons (5-5, 4-3) beat the visiting Panthers (9-2, 5-2). Charlie Stern went 2 for 2 with two homers and five RBIs for the Panthers.

Ridgeline 18, North Central 6 (5): Quincy Coder went 2 for 4 with two homers and three RBIs and the Falcons (8-4, 5-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-11, 0-7) in five innings.

Shadle Park 5, East Valley 3: Rachel Jones went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI and the visiting Highlanders (7-4, 5-2) beat the Knights (3-8, 1-6).

Rogers 9, Lewis and Clark 7: Haley Bernard went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI and the visiting Pirates (4-8, 3-5) beat the Tigers (1-10, 1-7). Vienna Klein went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for LC.

University 18, Cheney 6: Abby Watkins went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and the visiting Titans (12-1, 7-0) beat the Blackhawks (2-10, 1-7).

Volleyball NEA

Freeman 3, Newport 0: Kate Schneider had 11 kills and nine aces and the visiting Scotties (7-2, 7-0) swept the Grizzlies (2-7, 2-6) 25-12, 25-16, 25-9.

Deer Park 3, Colville 2: Camryn Chapman had 20 kills and the Stags (5-3, 4-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (3-7, 2-5) 25-20, 25-15, 19-25, 21-25, 15-4.