Rising Tide offers an eclectic evening of dance at the Bing

Mikaela Perry will dance as part of the Rising Tides performance Friday at the Bing. (Hannah Donk )

By Ed Condran The Spokesman-Review

Rising Tide, a collaborative evening of dance slated for Friday at the Bing Crosby Theater, is inspired by the saying, “A rising tide lifts all boats.”

The collective behind the event, which is a celebration of the female choreographic voice, features the work of five local choreographers, presenting eclectic dance.

“You’ll experience a bit of everything at the show,” choreographer CarliAnn Bruner said. “We’re bringing together 30 dancers, who will be part of a varied event.”

Flamenco, contemporary and ballet will be presented by choreographers Bruner and Sarah Glesk from Gonzaga University, Monica Mota of Quiero Flamenco and Melanie Rose Huff and Lexie Powell of Vytal Movement Dance.

“We have so many talented dancers and choreographers here,” Bruner said. “We’re building this ecosystem in our city and watching it grow. It’s grown so much since I’ve arrived.”

Bruner moved to Spokane from Yakima in 2018 and is thrilled about the growth in the arts community.

“Spokane has evolved so much when you look at dance, music and the arts in general over the last few years,” Bruner said. “I’m thrilled to be part of that growth. My husband and I both love it here. We’ve lived in Yakima, Seattle and Vancouver and we just love all of the sunshine on this side of the state and where this city is going.”

Bruner, 35, who teaches dance at Gonzaga, hopes children come to the show to experience dance and perhaps become inspired to study movement.

“We’re about encouraging kids to dance,” Bruner said. “It’s a wonderful, healthy thing to do. Movement is cathartic. I have two children, a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old, and it’s been fascinating watching their movement. Dancing is fun and it gives us a release. Our goal as choreographers is to stimulate children and adults. What we present is universal and accessible.”

Bruner is presenting vignettes through dance. “I tell stories as a choreographer,” Bruner said. “I think people are surprised how powerful dancing can be. I tell a story through the dancers.”

Veteran dancer Claire Davey will be in three of the show’s pieces. The downtown resident is part of contemporary and flamenco dances.

“Flamenco is particularly challenging,” Davey said. “I’ve been doing it for a year and a half and so I still feel like a beginner. But as a dancer, it’s good to push yourself.”

Davey, 29, has been a ballet dancer for much of her career. “I’ve always loved to dance,” Davey said. “The style isn’t as important as the dance.”

The Lewis and Clark alumna looks forward to making her debut at the Bing Crosby Theater and the same goes for Bruner.

“I can’t wait to be on that iconic stage,” Bruner said.