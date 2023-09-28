Sheridan-Welch Crossover Classic to feature 14 Greater Spokane League teams

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

Fourteen Greater Spokane League volleyball teams will take to courts across Spokane on Friday and Saturday for the annual Sheridan-Welch Crossover Classic.

But the tournament honoring area volleyball coaching legends Linda Sheridan and Buzzie Welch has a reach that far exceeds Spokane County.

Of the 58 teams playing at either Shadle Park, Ferris, Rogers or Lewis and Clark, eight come from Idaho and 11 from the West Side of Washington. There are also teams from all six WIAA classifications represented.

Defending champion Graham-Kapowsin returns, along with North Creek – which is ranked No. 2 in 4A in the latest Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association poll. Also competing from the Seattle area is top-ranked 1A Cedar Park Christian.

Local favorites include Gonzaga Prep (ranked sixth in 4A), 3A power Mead (ranked first in the Sept. 20 poll), host Shadle Park (ninth in 2A), Freeman (third in 1A), Colfax (sixth in 2B) and Oakesdale (No. 1 in 1B).

Schools from Idaho include Lake City, Post Falls, Lakeland, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Troy and Genesee.

Pool winners will go into the gold bracket, which will culminate with the championship match at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Shadle Park.

Pool play will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and continue at 8 a.m. Saturday. Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for students. GSL passes are not accepted for admission.