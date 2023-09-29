100 years ago in Eastern Washington: The KKK made its growing presence known with a giant burning cross near Colfax, a first for Whitman County

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A fiery cross illuminated the sky near Colfax as the Ku Klux Klan initiated 125 persons in front of a crowd “estimated conservatively at 5,000 persons.”

The event took place in a field owned by a Whitman County commissioner. It was “the first public appearance of the Klan in Whitman County.”

Not all of the attendees were Klansmen or even Klan supporters. A number apparently showed up out of curiosity, lured by the prospect of seeing a flaming cross described as “90 feet long and 40 feet wide.” Some might have been there in silent protest, because a correspondent noted several Catholics and “at least two Hebrews” in the non-member area of the crowd.

From the citizenship beat: The 18 people who were applying to be naturalized citizens were closely grilled “as to their views on radicalism and their attitude toward the I.W.W.” (the Industrial Workers of the World, i.e., Wobblies).

All of them apparently gave the answers that Judge J. Stanley Webster wanted, because all of them were given their papers except two for unrelated reasons. One was denied because he was not 18 years old when he filed his application and the other because he did not appear with the requisite number of witnesses.

Phillip A. Soss, a pawnbroker and native of Rumania, came in for special commendation from Judge Webster.

“If all applications for citizenship displayed as thorough knowledge of this government as you have shown, the United States would have little to fear on the score of immigration,” the judge said.

The approved applicants came from a range of nations, but all of them European: Great Britain, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Russia and Rumania.