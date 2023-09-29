A Grip on Sports: Crawford’s key hit adds a little more relevance to this weekend’s sports on TV

A GRIP ON SPORTS • J.P. Crawford didn’t run away from the biggest moment of his major league career. And because he didn’t, the Mariners live to fight another day. And the weekend’s three days are as crucial to the franchise as any three-day stretch since, well, last year.

•••••••

• We can’t forget Cal Raleigh’s home run put them into the playoffs for the first time in two decades. But that was then, as dead as Tacitus, the Roman historian who gave us the quote we paraphrased above. Today? The Mariners are still alive in the American League playoff hunt only because Crawford drove a ball to the foot of the left-field wall Thursday night, lifting them to a crucial 3-2 victory over Texas.

Did we mention there were two outs in the bottom of the ninth? That Scott Servais’ two pinch-hitting choices had popped out with a chance to tie or win the game? No? Well, that’s our bad.

Logan Gilbert made only a couple of bad pitches, with the two ensuing solo home runs accounting for the Rangers’ two runs. Julio Rodriguez had one great swing, and that accounted for the M’s lone marker. But here we were, bottom of the ninth, bases loaded, no one out and Seattle’s season on the line.

Mike Ford couldn’t get it done, fouling out down the third-base line. Josh Rojas couldn’t get it done, flying out to short, short centerfield. Now it was Crawford’s turn. The tension couldn’t be higher. He came through, driving a ball over Evan Carter’s head in left, scoring Raleigh and Dylan Moore, who had started the rally with singles.

It was bedlam, a condition Crawford heightened considerably by uttering an obscenity – sandwiched between “let’s” and “go” – on live television – then autographing the camera lenses like he was dating a Kansas City Chief tight end or something.

The heroics allowed the M’s another day in the fight. They still trail Texas by three games in the West, Houston by a game in the wild card and have just three more to play. Friday, Saturday, Sunday. The weekend. Will they continue on, giving their fans something to sing about. Or will they stumble? No matter what, it’s must-watch TV.

• Speaking of must-watch TV, there is only one game this weekend for folks in the Spokane area that really earns that designation. Unless, of course, Washington struggles in the Arizona desert once again (7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).

If the Huskies roll, as expected, then there is something of a regional void. Washington State is on its bye week. The Seahawks don’t play in New Jersey until Monday night.

But that brings us to the game of the week, an FCS battle that just happens to be occurring on the red turf of Roos Field. No. 19 Eastern Washington will welcome in fourth-ranked Palouse rival Idaho in a game that will go a long way in determining which Inland Northwest school will be relevant in the Big Sky title race. The 1 p.m. game will be live on SWX (or, if you live outside the region, streaming on ESPN+).

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t games (and other events) to watch.

If you are a night owl – or an extremely early riser – there is the Ryder Cup on NBC. The biennial team competition, pitting golf pros from Europe and the U.S., is all over USA and NBC this weekend. In the wee small hours of the morning.

And the M’s host the Rangers tonight (7:10, Root), Saturday afternoon (4:15, Root) and Sunday (12:10 p.m., also on Root). Unless the Astros lose in Arizona, though, even winning all three won’t be enough.

Football? No. 19 Oregon State hosts 10th-ranked Utah tonight (6 p.m., FS1) in a game that might finish 3-0. Saturday’s top games kick off with eighth-ranked USC at now-unranked Colorado (9 a.m., Fox). They also feature No. 24 Kansas at third-ranked Texas (12:30 p.m., ABC) and conclude with 11th-ranked Notre Dame – 11th huh? How ironic – at No. 17 Duke (4:30 p.m., ABC).

With the Hawks on Monday, your Sunday should be stress free, unless you have some money on the Miami at Buffalo game (10 a.m., CBS) or Arizona at San Francisco (1:25 p.m., Fox 28). If that’s the case, though, you deserve the anxiety.

•••

WSU: Here is your “oh, crud” bye-week news. Bruce Feldman has updated his reporting in The Athletic, putting Jake Dickert at the top of his list for Michigan State, which has to replace the fired Mel Tucker. If the Spartans offer anything like the money they earmarked for Tucker ($90 million in total), Dickert would have to take it, wouldn’t he? … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, we linked Jon Wilner’s picks yesterday but we return with them again as they ran in the S-R. … John Canzano also has his picks for the weekend. … We mentioned Washington playing at Arizona above. The Huskies have already show this year’s team is different – or better, if you will. … We have little sympathy for Stanford and Cal in this matter, though a lot for their athletes. … Who will the Bears use at quarterback this week against Arizona State? … Oregon is patching some holes as it preps to play at Stanford. … As we mentioned, the weekend kicks off tonight with Oregon State hosting Utah. The Utes need running backs. … After the loss to Oregon, Colorado hopes to bounce back against USC and a former teammate. … UCLA is trying to regroup during its pre-WSU bye week. … In basketball news, the preseason scrimmages are closer than you might think, at least at Arizona. … A summer trip is expected to pay dividends for Arizona State.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs nonconference schedule is still dripping out, with Jim Meehan sharing the tip-time for their visit to Kentucky on Feb. 10. It’s 1 p.m. and will be on CBS. He also has discovered Eastern Oregon will be in the Kennel again, this time on Nov. 14.

EWU: The Eagles secondary will be key against Idaho and quarterback Gevani McCoy. Leading that group is veteran cornerback Marlon Jones Jr. Dan Thompson has more in this story. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, hard work has paid off for a couple Montana State players. … It’s been four decades since Idaho State won in Missoula. … Weber State needs to bounce back from a butt-kicking. … It’s a reunion of sorts for Sacramento State coach Andy Thompson as his team hosts Northern Arizona. … In basketball news, Montana has finalized its schedule.

Idaho: If the game comes down to a field attempt, the Vandals will be more than happy to have Ricardo Chavez making the attempt. Peter Harriman has this feature on the senior who is perfect this year.

Preps: Dave Nichols wouldn’t have missed the first night of action at the new ONE Spokane Stadium downtown for anything. He was in the building for the first event, Shadle Park’s soccer victory over Pullman (the coverage of which also serves as the day’s roundup) and was also at Clarkston’s football victory over North Central. … Dave also offers his usual preview of tonight’s local football action. … Madison McCord has a preview of the largest high school volleyball tournament in the area this weekend, the Sheridan-Welch Crossover Classic.

Chiefs: Spokane’s Berkly Catton is ready to have a breakout year at 17. Dave talked with the Chief’s star in anticipation of tonight’s home opener.

Seahawks: The season did not begin well for Jason Myers. He’s gotten better. … Though the injury list is long again, the secondary seems to be healthier. … Questions? Bob Condotta has answers.

Mariners: Crawford may not officially be the team’s captain, but he is the recognized leader. … The franchise announced its minor league award winners. … MLB is investigating what was said during Wednesday’s incident.

Kraken: A healthier group is also hoping to be a better group at faceoffs.

•••

• We struggled to watch much of last night’s game. Too stomach churning. But you can be assured we sat through the entire bottom of the ninth. The highs of the ground ball hits. The lows of the high pop-outs. And the surprise of the game-winner. Until later …