Gonzaga adds third SWAC school to nonconference slate, will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 5

Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule already featured two games against schools from the Southwest Athletic Conference and now a third has been revealed.

The Bulldogs will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 5, returning home to the McCarthey Athletic Center three days after a major nonconference matchup with USC in Las Vegas and four days before GU plays Washington in Seattle.

Two other games against SWAC teams – Dec. 11 against Mississippi Valley State and Dec. 20 against Jackson State – were revealed before Arkansas-Pine Bluff announced its full nonconference schedule Friday.

Gonzaga hasn’t released its full nonconference schedule, but Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a team that the Bulldogs have played two other times, may be the 14th and final addition.

The Bulldogs defeated the Lions 110-60 during the 2019-20 season and won 92-42 when the teams played in 2002.

UAPB finished ninth in the SWAC standings last season with a conference record of 6-12 and 10-23 overall.

Entering the third season under coach Solomon Bozeman, a former Oral Roberts assistant, the Lions return two players who averaged in double figures last season: Kylen Milton (13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds per game) and Chris Greene (11.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg).