Steven Tyler’s vocal injury ‘more serious than initially thought,’ rest of Aerosmith tour postponed

By Jonah Valdez Los Angeles Times

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has fractured his larynx, forcing the band to postpone its remaining tour dates until next year.

“Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought,” Aerosmith said in a statement posted to its Facebook account on Friday morning. “His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.”

Tyler, 75, had previously announced that he had injured his vocal cords during his last show with the band on Sept. 9 in Belmont, New York, preventing him from performing for the next 30 days. At the time, Aerosmith postponed six tour dates.

However, with Friday’s health development, the band said in its statement it would postpone “all the currently scheduled Peace Out shows” until “sometime in 2024.” Aerosmith assured fans that Tyler is “receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” Tyler said in the Facebook statement, referring to the Atlanta rock band that had been touring with Aerosmith. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”