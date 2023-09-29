Week 5 prep football roundup: Jimmy Frahm leads Mead over Central Valley; West Valley stays unbeaten in league

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

GSL 4A/3A

Mead 28, Central Valley 0: Jimmy Frahm carried 20 times for 122 yards and a touchdown and the visiting Panthers (2-3, 2-2) beat the Bears (2-3, 2-2). Mead QB JJ Leman completed 14 of 27 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.

University 7, Ferris 3: Caleb Wolcott scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and the Titans (2-3, 2-2) held off the visiting Saxons (1-4, 1-4). Wolcott rushed 22 times for 123 yards.

Lewis and Clark 44, Cheney 0: Caleb Kostecka rushed for 115 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns and the visiting Tigers (2-3, 2-3) beat the Blackhawks (0-5, 0-5). Kostecka had TD runs of 4, 1 and 1 yards.

GSL 2A

West Valley 41, East Valley 21: Ethan Turley completed 11 of 12 passes for 244 yards and four TDs and the visiting Eagles (4-1, 3-0) beat the Knights (1-4, 0-2). Turley added a 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

EV’s Titan Nesbitt had 139 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

NEA

Freeman 31, Deer Park 15: Luke McLean scored on touchdown catches of 35 and 45 yards and the Scotties (3-2, 1-1) beat the visiting Stags (2-3, 1-2).

Newport 37, Riverside 36: Jess Johnson scored two fourth quarter touchdowns and a go-ahead 2-point conversion and the Grizzlies (3-3, 2-2) beat the visiting Rams (3-2, 2-1). Hank Kirkwood carried 28 times for 176 yards with two TDs for Newport.