College GameDay host Pat McAfee fires back at WSU: ‘Sick of you’

PULLMAN – Turns out, Washington State and ESPN College GameDay have not quite buried the hatchet.

Host Pat McAfee made sure of that during Saturday’s show. The crew was talking about WSU and Oregon State – specifically Cougars coach Jake Dickert and how he reconciled things with host Lee Corso over last weekend – when McAfee sent more digs at the Cougars.

McAfee made a comment about WSU’s flag, Ol’ Crimson, which made its 292nd consecutive appearance on the show Saturday, and how it flew even during the Cougars’ down years – 2011, for example, when they won just two games.

“Shut up, Washington State,” McAfee said, as his colleagues laughed alongside him. “I’m about sick of you.”