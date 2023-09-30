Cross country: East Valley’s Logan Hofstee wins girls race, Coeur d’Alene boys dominate at ‘Battle for the 509’

East Valley senior Logan Hofstee just keeps adding on to her impressive resume.

The defending State 2A girls cross country champion dominated the field on Saturday, turning in a personal-best time of 17 minutes, 3.5 seconds on the 5,000-meter course to win the sixth annual Battle for the 509 at the Spokane Polo Grounds in Airway Heights .

Hofstee won the race by 53 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Charlotte Cullen of Mead (17:56.0).

Mead’s Raegan Borg placed third at 18:03.9.

“It went pretty well,” Hofstee said. “We had a tough week of training leading up to this.”

Hofstee has won all four races she’s entered this season, including the Mountain West Classic last week at the University of Montana.

“(The 509) was just supposed to be a good tempo effort, not go out there and kill myself like I did in Missoula, and I think it turned out pretty well,” she said.

Preston (Idaho) was girls team champ with 82 points, followed by Coeur d’Alene (118) and Mead (139). Ferris was fourth, Lewis and Clark placed sixth and Lakeside ninth.

More than 60 schools from across the state and North Idaho had runners entered in the meet.

“I think it’s great, because a lot of the time the West Coast gets all of the elite meets and the East Side is kind of tucked away over here and hard to get those events,” Hofstee said. “So I think it’s great to have this. We have schools coming from a long ways. So I think it’s testament that this is a good meet.”

Coeur d’Alene’s nationally ranked boys team ran away with the team title – along with the top three spots on the podium.

Senior Lachlan May won in 15:00.4, 2 seconds ahead of teammate Max Cervi-Skinner. Jacob King was third in 15:13.0.

The Vikings had six of the top 12 runners and finished with 24 points.

“Really hard. Really hot. Really fast,” May said.

“That’s when we do good, we build off our team. I could not have done this without (Cervi-Skinner). He led the first part of the race, really pushed it. I just took over at the end.”

Kamiakin placed second with 117 points and North Central was third with 135. Cheney placed fourth, Central Valley sixth, Mead eighth and Gonzaga Prep 10th.

NC’s Micaiah Aden was the top Greater Spokane League runner in fourth. His brother, Levi Aden, was sixth.

Volleyball

Northeast 1B

Cusick 3, Republic 0: The Tigers (3-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-8, 0-6). Details were unavailable.

Republic 3, Selkirk 0: The Tigers (4-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Rangers (2-2, 2-2). Details were unavailable.

Curlew 3, Selkirk 0: Theia Grady had four kills and the Cougars (3-4, 1-2) beat the Rangers (2-2, 2-1).

Curlew 3, Cusick 0: Theia Grady had five kills and the Cougars (4-4, 2-2) beat the visiting Panthers (0-8, 0-7).

Nonleague

Inchelium 3, Wellpinit 0: The Hornets (4-2) beat visiting Wellpinit (3-4). Details were unavailable.

Chewelah 3, Riverside 0: Trinity Ross had 14 kills and the Cougars (7-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Rams (2-7, 1-6).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3, Lake Roosevelt 0: Natalie Evers had 11 kills and the Warriors (5-1) beat the visiting Raiders (5-4).

Deer Park 3, Timberlake 0: The visiting Stags (6-3) beat the Tigers (3-9). Details were unavailable.

Waterville/Mansfield 3, Odessa 2: Waterville/Mansfield (5-2) beat the visiting Tigers (3-4) 23-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-9. Details were unavailable.

Boys soccer

Coeur d’Alene 5, Moscow 0: The visiting Vikings (8-3, 6-3) beat the Bears (2-9-1, 1-3-1) in an Inland Empire League 5A/4A game. Details were unavailable.

Girls soccer

Northeast 2B

St. George’s 5, Reardan 1: The visiting Dragons (4-4, 3-2) beat the Screaming eagles (2-4, 1-4). Details were unavailable.

Northwest Christian 1, Davenport 1 (shootout): The Crusaders (8-0-1, 4-0) beat the Gorillas (4-1, 3-1). Details were unavailable.

Inland Empire League 5A/4A

Lewiston 7, Post Falls 0: The Bengals (9-3-3, 4-1-1) beat the visiting Trojans (0-10, 0-6). Details were unavailable.

Coeur d’Alene 1, Moscow 0: The Vikings (6-3-2, 3-2-1) beat the visiting Bears (6-4-1, 2-1-1). Details were unavailable.