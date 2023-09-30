Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with SUV near Oldtown

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital after he collided with a SUV Saturday near Oldtown, Idaho.

A 52-year-old Oldtown woman was stopped in a Toyota SUV at about 2:15 p.m. on Old Priest River Road, according to an Idaho State Police news release. She then pulled onto State Highway 41 and collided with a 36-year-old Oldtown man who was riding a Yamaha motorcycle, troopers said.

The SUV driver was uninjured, the release said. The identities of the man and woman were not released.

Troopers are investigating.