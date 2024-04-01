50 years ago in Expo History: Steam-powered locomotive tours West, exhibited at world’s fair

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Union Pacific’s last steam-powered locomotive was making a grand tour of the West, on the way to its destination as an exhibit at Expo ’74.

“The specially decorated train will pick up flags of the various states served by the Union Pacific during the several stops it will make en route to Spokane to publicize the world’s fair,” the Spokane Chronicle wrote.

It was scheduled to leave Omaha on April 15 and arrive in Spokane on April 26. It would then be moved to a specially rebuilt spur track near Howard Street on the north riverbank, where it would be on display throughout the entire fair.

From 100 years ago: Dr. Hamilton Holt, a noted lecturer and advocate for “universal peace,” arrived in Spokane and announced that Prohibition was the key to world peace.

“I am in favor of Prohibition nationally, and have no doubt that if carried out as an international measure, would aid in world peace,” he said.

He did not elaborate on his reasons. But he did give a rousing talk to Lewis and Clark High School students about the League of Nations and international disarmament.

Ruins of Pompeii

1748: The ruins of Pompeii are rediscovered by Spaniard Rocque Joaquin de Alcubierre.

1976: Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs found Apple Computer in the garage of Jobs’ parents’ house in Cupertino, California.

2001: Netherlands becomes the first country in the world to make same-sex marriage legal.