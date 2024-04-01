A Grip on Sports: Fool us once, shame on you, right? But what happens when a bunch of things make us all look foolish?

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Where were we? That’s right. Who was the biggest fool over the weekend, those of us who expected the Cinderella’s to keep dancing, the folks in Seattle who thought the M’s lineup was built differently, or the entire country, who just expected the NCAA to get the dimensions correct on tournament courts? You decide.

•••••••

• A foolish question, we know. The correct response, all of the above. And we start with the one with the worst optics. As in, it really looks bad that not only did the NCAA’s vendor put together a flawed court for Portland’s regional sites, with one side seemingly painted with the former women’s 3-point-line arc, but that it took five games to realize it. And that only happened until a fan in the 300-level figured it out.

At least that is what we believe. The folks running the regionals for the NCAA refused to answer questions. To let anyone measure the flawed court. Or stand up and accept the buffoonery.

Don’t think shooting on a court with the wrong line might impact the outcome of the games? Well, Baylor’s coach Nikki Collen did. “Guess that’s why we shot it better in the 2nd half,” she wrote on X, “correct 3 pt distance!! FYI with 8 teams at one site you get so little prep time on the main court and your focus is on game planning and simply getting shots up!” The Bears lost 74-70 to USC on Saturday.

Maybe numbers will help. Gonzaga entered their Sweet Sixteen matchup with Texas as the nation’s best 3-point shooting team at 40.1%. The shot is a crucial part of the GU offense. The Zags left their loss with the lowest scoring output of the season and, after a 4-for-22 performance, a 39.6% season mark from beyond the arc. Trying to determine cause and effect is a fool’s errand, but one truth isn’t hard to jump to: This never would have happened at a men’s site.

• Speaking of the men, there is a Cinderella. Well, sort of. It’s hard to imagine, in NCAA Tournament context, a Cinderella story including two championship trophies back home in the case and a Power 5 conference revenue stream.

Eleventh-seed North Carolina State, though, might just qualify, considering the school’s 1983 run with Jim Valvano was the last time the Wolfpack were in the Final Four. Since then? Nada. Zilch. Talk about foolish consistency. But the Pack from Raleigh has attacked the last few weeks ferociously. Taken a bite out of the prince, the evil stepmother, heck even the carriage, as they refuse to let the clock strike midnight. And thank you, basketball deities, for DJ Burns.

Now is there any way you could ensure Zach Edey earns at least on whistle in Phoenix? A lot to ask, we know, but please?

• Another ask? The Mariners make contact a bit more. The Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish documented throughout the offseason how the front office, led by Jerry Dipoto, wanted to build a lineup that struck out less than last year’s swing-and-miss crew that whiffed 29% of the time.

Through four games, that number is up to about 1/3 of the at-bats. Early, sure, and a small sample size. We’re not about to stop the count. But don’t be fooled. Trends have to start somewhere.

• We saw a fun statistic on our TV screen over the weekend as defending champion UConn reached the Final Four again. Their 77-52 rout of Illinois sent the Huskies to the Phoenix metroplex with 14 consecutive wins in Sweet Sixteen or later games. In other words, recently if they make the Sweet Sixteen, they don’t lose.

According to the broadcast, that’s a record. Cool. But there was a caveat in small print. (Isn’t there always?) The record only dates back to 1995, when the final 16 teams became known as the Sweet Sixteen. Huh.

Then we realized why. In a different era, UCLA once won 36 consecutive games against the final 16 teams in the tournament. That group didn’t have a cool nickname but the Bruins’ winning streak certainly was sweet. The streak ended in 1974 against a school that could possibly do the same to UConn in next Monday’s finals: North Carolina State.

How’s that for irony?

•••

WSU: OK, we have to catch up some, having taken Sunday off to regroup and reset the home front a bit. First we look forward to this afternoon. When the Cougars take on Illinois in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament in Indianapolis. The game begins at 2 p.m. (PDT) and will be on ESPNU. Greg Lee has a preview as the Cougs try to win the NCAA-sponsored tourney in its first go-round. … Now we can look back. Greg Woods shared Jim Shaw’s feelings about not being named to replace Kyle Smith, something Shaw said he was disappointed. As were many Washington State fans. Who will be the new men’s basketball coach? We should know soon. … There have been a lot of roster movement already, something that’s becoming ubiquitous within college sports. That was the focus of this Dave Boling column. … Switching sports, Greg Woods also covered Saturday’s spring football practice, focusing on running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker and his comfort within the offense. … Former WSU receiver Dezmon Patmon misses Mike Leach. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and around the nation, Jon Wilner did the math. And the Pac-2 members – Washington State and Oregon State – will have $222 million dollars to use over the next two years as they try to resurrect the Pac-8 or 10 or 12 or more. … Wilner also has in the Mercury News his winners and losers from the NCAAs thus far. … The Colorado roster is going to be revamped in the offseason because that’s the way of the world nowadays. … The same is in play with Arizona. … As we said more than once, the Final Four is in Phoenix. Glendale, actually. We have some stories to pass along. … The Oregon State women battled right with top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday for a Final Four berth, but fell 70-58. And we used the words “battle” and “fell” because that’s what happened often to the Beavers in a physical game. … USC will face all-time power Connecticut today for a Final Four berth. … Though Stanford’s season ended earlier than expected on a lopsided court, the Cardinal women expect next year, their first in the ACC, to be just fine. … Colorado feels the same way as JR Payne and the Buffs move to the Big 12. … All UCLA feels is disappointment on another season coming up short. … The court miscue aside (and the Portland folks had nothing to do with that), the regionals in Oregon were great, as John Canzano shares. … From the “what was all the angst about?” file, the Washington Post’s Kim Mulkey story seems pretty mundane. … In football news, with Kyle Whittingham in charge of Utah, the secondary will always be tough. … Arizona has to fill a big hole on the offensive line. … Oregon will have one soon on its staff.

Gonzaga: We weren’t here yesterday to pass along Jim Meehan’s rewind of the Purdue loss. But we pass it along today, joined by some thoughts from Matt Calkins. … Now the future. If the center holds, the Zag men should have a strong nucleus to build around. Theo Lawson delves into that. … We also pass along a couple stories from the loss to Texas, with Greg Lee looking back at the season itself and Jim Allen putting the team’s accomplishments into a historical context.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana State has already attracted a basketball transfer.

Mariners: The M’s struck out in their attempts to get past the Red Sox on Sunday, losing 5-1. The game may have hinged on one missed check-swing call. … Still, the M’s need to become better breaking-ball hitters. … Julio Rodriguez’s new approach may be worth celebrating.

Kraken: The youngsters may make a difference as the season winds down.

Seahawks: The draft is still four weeks away. But it’s never too early for draft stuff, right?

Sounders: Seattle was swamped in a 1-0 loss at the L.A. Galaxy, as in the game was played in a swamp Saturday night.

•••

• Thanks for understanding us not being here yesterday. Had other obligations on Easter. Delivered 2,344,729,432 eggs by official count. And thanks to Santa for the use of his sleigh. By the way, did you notice how many times the word fool was contained within the column? It is April 1 after all. Until later …