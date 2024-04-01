‘Boardwalk Empire’ actor Michael Stuhlbarg struck with rock by ex-con in Central Park

By Rocco Parascandola New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Michael Stuhlbarg, the actor who portrayed gangster Arnold Rothstein in “Boardwalk Empire,” got caught up in a real-life crime drama, chasing a homeless ex-con who struck him in the head with a rock in Central Park, police said Monday.

Stuhlbarg, 55, was walking alone in the park near East 90th Street and East Drive when the attacker hurled a rock at him about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, cops said. The impact left the actor with a minor cut to his head.

A stunned Stuhlbarg chased the assailant out of the park, where cops stationed outside the Russian Consulate on East 91st Street near Fifth Avenue grabbed the suspect.

Police charged Xavier Israel with assault. His arraignment was pending in Manhattan Criminal Court Monday.

Israel, 27, has three prior arrests, all in Manhattan during a 10-day span in 2022. He was charged with misdemeanor assault for a Jan. 2 attack in Central Park and an Upper East Side attack on Jan. 8, according to police.

He was released both times and again arrested on Jan. 12, charged in a Midtown robbery, police said.

Records show that he was convicted of attempted robbery and conditionally released by parole on Sept. 23.