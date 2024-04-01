Dolly Parton speaks out after Beyoncé releases cover of her hit song ‘Jolene’

By Sara Vallone Miami Herald

After Beyoncé shared her newest album with the world, “Cowboy Carter,” audiences learned that she covered country music icon Dolly Parton’s hit song “Jolene.”

And now Parton herself is sharing her thoughts on the cover.

“Wow, I just heard Jolene. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it,” Parton wrote.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Beyoncé announced her move into the country music scene by dropping two new songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

The songs took the world by storm with her fans applauding her move to country music.

However, the move was met with pushback from other country music fans and the music industry as a whole, with many radio stations refusing to play the two songs.

Yet, despite the pushback, Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Country charts.

This isn’t the first time Dolly has praised Beyoncé.

On Instagram, Parton wrote, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”

Dolly’s statement was met with mixed feelings as some fans praised her for welcoming Beyoncé with open arms, while others weren’t as happy about it.

“If you are disagreeing with…checks notes, Dolly Parton, on what is country….maybe be more like Dolly,” one commenter wrote, as commenters said they think “country music should sound like country music.”