Roadwork to watch for this week

Here’s a rundown of roadwork that could affect Spokane drivers this week.

Starting Monday, 29th Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Ray Street to Grand Boulevard for grind and overlay work.

The 37th Avenue and Crestline Street intersection is closed through Sunday evening.

Cheney-Spokane Road, between the U.S. Highway 195 interchange and Latah Bistro is reduced to one lane in each direction.

First Avenue’s south curb lane will be closed Tuesday between the Riverside roundabout and Cedar Street for work by Northwest Renewables LLC.

There will be a Mountain LTD rolling work zone with lane closures on Francis Avenue between Royal Drive and Maple Street through April 9.

Lane closures will continue on Driscoll Boulevard from Longfellow Avenue to Bismark Place through April 11 for TDS Metrocom work.

The southbound curb lane of Indian Trail Road, from Francis to Elmhurst avenues, and the eastbound curb lane of Francis Avenue, from Fotheringham to A streets, also remain closed for TDS Metrocom work, through April 25.

Starting Friday, Mastec work will close the northbound curb lane of Browne Street, between Seventh and Fifth avenues, and the eastbound curb lane of Fifth Avenue, between McClellan and Division streets, through May 6.

Lincoln Street’s east curb lane is closed from Second Avenue to Railroad Alley Avenue through May 15 for Garco Construction work.

Francis Avenue’s eastbound center lane is closed from Market to Sycamore streets through Oct. 29.

Austin Road, from Quamish Drive to Five Mile Road will be closed Tuesday.