Staying in town for spring break? Here are some fun activities that’ll make you glad to call Spokane home

For thousands of students in Spokane, it’s spring break.

While for many that brings to mind visions of sunny beaches, crowded airports or meandering road trips, there’s still plenty to see in town for those spending the break in the Lilac City.

Here’s a rundown of things to do with extra free time.

Cliché but fail-safe, spend a day in Riverfront Park. With the anniversary of Expo ’74 in May, the city has been working to wrap up improvements to the former site of the world’s fair.

Visit the Garbage Goat, a legacy of Expo, the Looff Carrousel, the Big Red Wagon and the Numerica SkyRide. The park’s skate ribbon reopened for rollerblading Friday – admission is free and skate rentals are about $6.

There will be a spring market from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park on Wednesday, complete with sidewalk games, food trucks, dozens of booths by local vendors, a petting zoo and even a pet fashion show at the Rotary Fountain.

The National Weather Service predicted clear skies and sun Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 70 degrees. Those training for Bloomsday might take the opportunity to run – or walk, bike or scooter – the Centennial Trail.

For more nature, stroll through Manito Park on the South Hill or hike trails in Riverside State Park, on Spokane’s northwest edge, or Tubbs Hill Park in Coeur d’Alene.

Starting Wednesday, there is a chance of rain throughout the week, but “it won’t really be of much impact to any spring break related activities,” said Daniel Butler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

If rain does come, try some of Spokane’s indoor activities.

Stop by the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Browne’s Addition to see a gallery of recently digitized film footage of Expo ’74 from the museum’s archives.

Missed “Clueless” when it played in theaters in the ’90s? Watch the Jane Austen adaptation Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Garland Theater. Admission is free and exclusive to the theater’s Movie Club members, but to join the club, “it’s only $5 and you can sign up on the spot,” said co-owner Chris Bovey. After that, members get free movies on Sundays for the rest of the year.

The Garland is playing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” for free each day at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday.

Those looking to enjoy winter for a little while longer still have time for some winter sports.

Eagles Ice Arena has public skating sessions on Wednesday and Friday.

For skiers and snowboarders, over 70% of runs are open at Mt. Spokane, and more than 90% of runs are open at Lookout Pass and 49 Degrees North . Snow is forecast at all three locations this week.

Sunday is the last day of the season at Mount Spokane, and after this week, 49 Degrees North will be open only on weekends.